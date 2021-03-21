Trap rooms, soundproof curtains, a three-story chandelier and more…

Dubai Opera hosts several popular musicals, world-renowned plays, ballets and much more throughout the year. And although, entertainment has been put on hold for the time-being, the city’s first purpose-built multi-format performing arts theatre is keeping busy and hosting tours of its stunning venue.

It’s a great opportunity to learn about the stunning venue and the next time you’re attending a performance, you can dish out and wow your friends with some cool facts.

There are two tours available: the Dubai Opera Backstage Tour and Architecture Tour.

During the Dubai Opera Backstage Tour, guests are taken through the backstage areas of Dubai Opera, giving them the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of live entertainment and experience the venue just as a performer would.

It includes areas such as the auditorium where you will learn about the auditorium itself from the layouts that are used and adjusted according to various performances, the backstage areas the audience never sees, dressing rooms, a trap room and more.

Price for the backstage tour costs Dhs95 per adult and Dhs65 for children ages 7 to 16 years.

During the Architecture Tour you will learn about the stories which have inspired the iconic Dhow shaped design of Dubai Opera.

And whether you love architecture or not, you will be fascinated to know how much detail was taken into account when building the iconic Dubai Opera – from the soundproof curtains to the carpet design and more.

You will also learn about the stunning three-story chandelier that graces the main foyer. It is known as the ‘beating heart of the Dubai Opera’ and if its turned on, can be spotted from quite a distance away as a, you guessed it – a beating heart.

Tear your gaze away from the beautiful structure and turn 180 degrees to enjoy panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Price for the architecture tour costs Dhs75 per adult and Dhs45 for children ages 3 to 16 years.

The tours are conducted in both English and Arabic and last approximately 45 minutes. Bookings can be made on dubaiopera.com, via the Box Office, or by emailing us at tours@dubaiopera.com

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera