UAE petrol prices are being hiked up again in April

Drivers better fill up before the increase…

The UAE petrol prices for the month of April have been revealed, and for the second straight month, the cost to fill up is set to be increased again. So, you might want to fill up before the new month begins on Thursday.

From April 1, Super 98 will be Dhs2.29 per litre, increasing by three per cent on the current price of Dhs2.12. Special 95 will cost you Dhs2.17 per litre at the pump, an increase of almost eight per cent on March’s price of Dhs2.01. Diesel will come in at Dhs2.22 per litre, up three per cent from Dhs2.15 in March.

It’s the second time we’ve witnessed a price change for Super 98 and Special 95 since the lockdown cause the price to stall in April 2020. Back then, at the start of the lockdown, fuel prices for Super 98 dropped from Dhs2.24 in January and February to Dhs2.16 in March, before settling at Dhs1.91 in April.

The price for Super 98 then stayed steady at Dhs1.91 for 11 months, until March’s change.

April fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر أبريل وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/Ynl6NibVDo — ENOC (@enoc_official) March 28, 2021