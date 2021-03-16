Dubai Police have launched new “Give way in the Fast Lane” campaign…

If you’re one of Dubai’s many motorists, you need to listen up. Dubai Police have teamed up with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch a new campaign, titled “Give way in the Fast Lane”, and failure to comply could land you with a Dhs400 fine and four black points on your license.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), ‘the two-month traffic safety campaign is to raise awareness among community members and motorists on the importance of giving way in the far left lane (fast lane) and limiting its use to overtaking and emergency vehicles. It also highlights the importance of using indicators when changing lanes, as well as the importance of keeping a safe distance between vehicles to avoid collisions.’

In short, this means slow driving in the far left lane (fast lane) could result in you receiving the Dhs400 fine and four black points, as per the Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2017 on the Rules and Procedures for Traffic Control.

Dubai Police are authorised to issue the Dhs400 fine to any motorists who fail to give way to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road, as well as a Dhs400 traffic fine against motorists who fail to keep a safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicle in front.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “The campaign is one of many joint events that the RTA and Dubai Police have conducted to achieve the strategic objective of maintaining traffic safety across Dubai by implementing procedures and launching campaigns to inform road users.”

Image: Getty