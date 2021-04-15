Shop ’til you drop…

Before the weather gets too hot, you need to take advantage of one of Dubai’s super cool outdoor markets. Ripe Market and Thrift for Good are hosting special Ramadan markets this month, with plenty of opportunity to hunt for trinkets, from jewellery to clothes and much more…

Ripe Market

Dubai’s Ripe Market has been running for years and is super popular for a good reason. The Ramadan-themed version of this market will run every weekend from Friday April 16 until May Saturday 8 between 4pm and 10pm. Shop trinkets from plenty of local and homegrown businesses and then break your fast with something tasty from one of the fresh food stalls at the market. There’s lots to do for the little ones, from a bouncy castle to an outdoor cinema.

Ripe Market, Academy Park, Umm Sequim, Dubai, every Friday and Saturday, from Friday April 16 until May Saturday 8 between 4pm and 10pm. @ripemarket

Thrift for Good

Not just any old thrift shop slinging your grandad’s old shirts, the Thrift for Good shop at Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, is a treasure chest full of high street and designer items ready to be claimed by their new owners. It stocks an array of shoes, handbags, clothes and accessories. On Friday, April 16, Thrift for Good is holding a night market, complete with free hairstyling, manicures, crafting for kids and upcycling workshops. It will showcase local and homegrown businesses selling their products. Brands include Candles Middle East, Freedom Pizza and more. Thrift for Good are proud to donate all their proceeds to Gulf For Good, in turn supporting many international charity projects around the world.

Thrift for Good store, Golden Mile Galleria, Building 8, Friday April 16, 5pm to midnight, free parking for two hours. @thriftforgood

