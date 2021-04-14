Fasting time will reach 14 hours 44 minutes by the end of Ramadan…

Enjoy what might be the last of the cooler weather for a while this week, as warmer days are upon us. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has shared its forecast for the month of Ramadan, and there’s a heatwave on the way.

The report states that “During most days of Ramadan, the weather is expected to be relatively hot during daytime over internal and coastal areas, milder at night and pleasant at dawn. Over mountainous areas it will be mild to pleasant evening to night.

“According to data for this period, average temperatures range between 33° Celsius and 41° Celsius and the maximum temperatures reach approximately 48° Celsius over some internal areas by afternoon,” it continued.

It’s not all hot and humid though, as the mean minimum temperatures range between 21° Celsius and 26° Celsius, with the lowest minimum temperature expected to be approximately 7° Celsius up in the mountainous areas in the early hours of the morning hours.

For those who are currently fasting between sunrise and sunset, at the beginning of Ramadan the fasting time was 14 hours and 2 minutes. However by the end of the 30 days, the period will increase to 14 hours and 44 minutes.

This weekend, the temperatures are set to decrease however. After a couple of cloudy days NCM forecasts a drop in temperature on the coastal areas and partly cloudy or hazy skies. So, it looks like this could’ve be the final cool weekend we’ll experience for quite a while.