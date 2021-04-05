To help protect public health, there will be no permits issued for the city’s traditional Ramadan tents this year…

They’re a traditional, culturally important part of the region’s Ramadan story, but as part of a strategy to safeguard the public from the global pandemic, there will be no permits for Ramadan tents in Abu Dhabi this year.

As well as being an opportunity for introspection and individual journey, Ramadan is also a time for cohesion in the family and wider community. These tents are a way for people to come together, and break fast with fellow observers of the Holy Month.

But in the midst of a world health emergency, it’s important that coming together is done safely, and that means restricting gatherings and crowds.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi shared the news via their social media channels earlier today.

تُعلن دائرة البلديات والنقل في #أبوظبي عن وقف خدمة تصاريح الخيام الرمضانية للعام الجاري 2021، تماشيًا مع الإجراءات الصادرة من الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث، وذلك تفعيلًا للتدابير الوقائية للحدّ من انتشار فيروس كورونا.#سلامتكم_أولًا pic.twitter.com/EV1NELvDjP — Abu Dhabi DMT (@AbuDhabiDMT) April 5, 2021

This development echoes instructions given out at the country-level by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s. Calling for rigid Covid-19 safety measures to be put in place over the Ramadan period.

The news in Abu Dhabi follows Dubai’s own announcement in March (under instruction of The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department), that iftar tents would not be permitted. Tents were also prohibited by the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah.

Images: Getty