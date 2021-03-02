Tents outside mosques, homes and public places will not be permitted this year…

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has just announced that all Ramadan tent permits in Dubai will be cancelled this year.

According to today’s reports in Gulf News, the IACAD will not be issuing permits for Ramadan tents outside mosques, homes and public places during Ramadan 2021. In cancelling the tents, the IACAD hopes to limit the spread of Covid-19 by preventing large gatherings, as the UAE continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, mosques across the UAE traditionally hosted large gatherings throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, with people coming together to break the fast and share iftar. Due to public health and safety, permits for tents and gatherings were cancelled in 2020, and now that same ban will apply for Ramadan 2021.

The IACAD has also banned the charitable distribution of food during Ramadan, unless it is in collaboration with charities and institutions that are approved and licensed by the IACAD. This is to ensure the distribution complies with the latest Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement issued by the IACAD, officials noted that the decision to cancel all permits for Ramadan tents was taken in keeping with instructions from the government.

The news follows the announcement over the weekend that Dubai’s current restrictions and precautionary measures will be extended until the start of Ramadan.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, #Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, , announces that the COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced in the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.https://t.co/sUqNvuk8z2 pic.twitter.com/XpdXJ4W9sP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 26, 2021

The current Covid-19 restrictions in Dubai include reduced capacities for restaurants and cafes, fitness centres, shopping malls, and indoor entertainment centres.

iacad.gov.ae