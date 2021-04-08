Public sector employees will work for five hours throughout the holy month…

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 13, 2021, and the UAE government has just announced the reduced working hours for the public sectors in the country.

The official announcement was made on the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) on their Twitter account which stated that official working hours during the blessed month will be from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon.

FAHR: Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise. pic.twitter.com/m6xo9xOZyr — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) April 8, 2021

Exceptions apply for those who’s work requires them to work alternative hours. Timings for the private sector are yet to be announced, but usually the normal working day is reduced by two hours, whether you’re fasting or not. However, we will be sure to update you when this is officially announced.

We’re not sure yet of the exact dates of Ramadan, as this is dependant on the moon sighting.

What is Ramadan?