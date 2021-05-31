The racing superstar definitely isn’t afraid of daring activities…

Dubai is no stranger to a celebrity fan or two, counting Hollywood superstar Will Smith, legendary actor Tom Cruise and Formula One racing hero Lewis Hamilton amongst its fans. They’ve done plenty of what the city has to offer, from visiting the Burj Khalifa to skydiving with Skydive Dubai.

On Sunday, May 30, Lewis Hamilton posted a video of himself to Instagram doing a solo skydive over the Dubai desert with Skydive Dubai. It’s not clear when the video was taken or if the global superstar is currently in Dubai, but the video is super cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

You might also like Will Smith gives cute gifts to Sheikh Hamdan's newborn twin babies

The clip sees Hamilton throw himself out of a Skydive Dubai plane and then flip and twirl through the air, even switching to attempt flying on his back. His accompanying camera man catches all of the action before Lewis opens his parachute.

In a lengthy caption to accompany the video post, Lewis wrote: ‘I’ve been learning to sky dive over the past couple years. It’s one of my favourite things to do in my spare time. This me trying for the first time flying on my back of which I was useless at lol. After this I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice. I’ll post that next to show you my progression’.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest names in the racing world. He has won a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles – tied with Michael Schumacher. Currently he competes in Formula One for Mercedes.

Images: Social