Watch Fast and Furious 9 to receive a complimentary karting pass…

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise will be patiently awaiting the anticipated release of the ninth movie in the series, which is screening later this month.

In Fast and Furious 9, Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – his forsaken brother.

If you’re planning to catch the new movie as soon as it comes out, you can get your hands on free Ekart Zabeel tickets. All you need to do is book a ticket to Reel Cinemas to see Fast and Furious 9 on May 20, 21 or 22 and you’ll receive a complimentary pass to experience EKart Zabeel.

You can visit any of the Reel Cinemas in Dubai, including the Reel Platinum Suites at The Dubai Mall and state of the art Dolby Screen theatre. Just pre-book your tickets via the Reel Cinemas app or website before May 19 to get your free ekarting pass.

Once you’ve got the confirmation, you’ll just need to reach out to the team at Ekart Zabeel to reserve your spot. You’ll have up to June 16 to use your voucher so you can watch the pros in the movie and then take to the track to test your own skills.

The attraction is the UAE’s first and only electric karting experience, which makes it an environmentally-friendly adrenaline-pumping day out for the whole family. Race against your friends, and feel the rush as you whizz around the open air track, in a bid to beat them to the finish line first.

The complimentary Ekart passes are only valid between Sunday and Wednesday, and can only be used once.

Ordinarily, prices for the experience start from Dhs75 which includes a timed session, safety briefing, your jumpsuit and helmet as well as have your lap time recorded and shared.

reelcinemas.ae