Catch us if you can…

A brand new thrilling experience is coming to The Dubai Mall, and it’s one that fun-lovers of any age will be keen to try. EKart Zabeel has moved to the rooftop of the mall, giving visitors the chance to race around the track at top speeds with a backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

The attraction is the UAE’s first and only electric karting experience, which makes it an environmentally-friendly adrenaline-pumping day out for the whole family. Race against your friends, and feel the rush as you whizz around the open air track, in a bid to beat them to the finish line first.

You can take on the challenge day or night, as the attraction opens at 3pm and runs until 10pm on weekdays, or 2pm ’til midnight on weekends. If all that racing has you working up an appetite, there’s a handy food truck on site for you to pick up snacks and refreshments.

Prices for the experience start from Dhs75 which includes a timed session, safety briefing, your jumpsuit and helmet as well as have your lap time recorded and shared. The new location opens today, Thursday October 8, so you can get started this weekend and show off your driving skills.

The Dubai Mall Zabeel is the recent extension on the second floor of The Dubai Mall, and also home to Train SF gym, Grandiose Supermarket and 3,000 additional parking spaces. Once you’ve finished your karting, there’s plenty more to do, such as dining in Pizza Express, pick up a new bestselling read in Borders or indulge in one of the many fast food options.

EKart Zabeel, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Al Khail, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 3pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 2pm to 12am, Dhs75. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. ekartzabeel.ae

Images: Provided