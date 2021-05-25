All together now: ‘I’ll be there for you…‘

Everyone’s favourite American TV sitcom, Friends, has been hitting headlines recently as the cast is finally getting back together for a one-off show.

Can you watch Friends The Reunion in the UAE?

Airing on Thursday May 27, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be showing on HBO Max in the US and fans in the UAE can stream it at exactly the same time (around 11am local time). OSN customers will be able to see the reunion, titled “The One Where They Get Back Together” on all OSN platforms.

For the first time in 17 years, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be returning to the screen together for an unscripted look back at the show that meant so much to so many people.

A host of special celebrity guests are also scheduled to appear, including Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and many more.

You can check out the trailer right here:

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in the Middle East, adding to our vast library of content on OSN Streaming,” said Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN. “Friends is more than just an iconic show and has influenced pop culture across the world including the GCC region.”

Fans will have the chance to get an exclusive glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey and look back at some of the most iconic moments in the 10-season show.

OSN Streaming, online and on mobile iOS and Android devices, Dhs35 per month including a 7-day free trial. stream.osn.com

Image: Provided