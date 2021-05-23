The one with the ‘Friends’ reunion…

Calling all ‘Friends’ super fans, it’s time to put all those years of binge-watching and trading quotes with your friends to the test. A fun quiz all about the world-famous 90’s sitcom is taking place at Carribean-inspired venue Palm Bay in Dubai on Wednesday, May 26.

Do you know why Ross and Rachel were on a break? Can you remember the name of Ross’ pet monkey or what Chandler Bing’s job was? The quiz includes a picture round, music round, a soundclip round, and a special interactive round and will test your ultimate Friends knowledge.

Not only will the quiz, which is free to enter, be taking place from 8pm on Wednesday, but Palm Bay will be screening classic Friends episodes all day on Wednesday. The quiz will celebrate the much-anticipated ‘Friends’ Reunion which will air on American network HBO Max on May 27.

There are loads of amazing prizes to be won at Palm Bay’s quiz night including roast dinners, brunches, a Chinese takeaway voucher, fitness class passes, a sports massage and more. We reckon tables will fill up fast for a Friends quiz, so it’s best to book yours in advance

If you’re feeling peckish you can order from the Caribbean-inspired a la carte menu. There are some great options for sharing if there’s a few of you taking part in the quiz, such as nachos topped with chicken or beef, chilli cheese fries or grilled Angus beef sliders.

If there are any fans of Ru Paul’s Drag Race out there, your time is coming on Wednesday, June 2 with a themed quiz at Palm Bay. To celebrate ‘National Dog Friendly Day’ on May 29, anyone who brings their pet pooch to either the Friday brunch on May 28 or the Saturday roast on May 29 will get it absolutely free.

Live entertainment, quizzes are brunches have finally returned to the city following an ease of restrictions that were announced on Monday, May 17. Live entertainment will be allowed in restaurants, cafes and malls for a one-month extendable trial period which started on May 17.

Friends Quiz, Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesday, May 26, 8pm onwards, free to enter. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Images: Facebook