10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 1 to 3

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is nearly upon us and your weekly dose of amazing things to do this weekend is here. From brunches to new restaurants, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, July 1

Kickstart the weekend with a Thursday happy hour

Nola is a hugely popular haunt any day of the week, but things seriously step up a notch on a Thursday, drawing in a big post-work crowd. The New Orleans-inspired bar is filled with classic leather couches and intimate seating areas, or you can sit up by the central bar whilst you enjoy their happy hour from 5pm to 8pm every day.

Nola, Armada BlueBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, happy hour 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 8155. nola-social.com

Start the weekend early with a business lunch

Looking to tuck into a quick lunch or don’t have too big an appetite? Head to Nara Pan Asia from 12pm to 4pm during the workweek and you can enjoy a main course for just Dhs29. For non-vegetarians, there’s a choice between Mongolian beef, pad Thai, nasi goreng and for vegetarians there’s Thai green curry.

Nara Pan Asia, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, JLT, Dubai. Dhs29 for one main course, available daily from 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. @narapanasian

Party at a brand new nightclub

In 2020, What’s On announced what would be replacing popular Dubai nightclub BOA in the new year. After a successful launch of Blu Lounge, the space is now expanding and taking over the club area too. Blu Club will open on Thursday July 1. To celebrate the opening night in a big way, Blu has enlisted the help of none other than American singer and songwriter, Trey Songz.

Blu Club, V Hotel, Habtoor City, Dubai, opens Thursday July 1, 8pm to 3am. @clubbludubai

Friday, July 2

See live music at a top party hotspot

Bla Bla’s large indoor bar, The Tent, has revealed a brand new live music line-up featuring five-piece band About Last Night. The group will be performing on the large Shakespeare-inspired stage every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evening. Known for their rock anthems and cover songs, About Last Night draw inspiration from artists such as 30 Seconds to Mars, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, One Republic, The 1975, U2, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer.

The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Brunch on Wall Street

On July 2, the ‘Wall Street Party Brunch – Speakeasy Edition’ will be taking over McGettigan’s at Dubai World Trade Centre, between 2pm and 5pm.To get into the party, you’ll need to whisper the secret password (which will be revealed on McGettigan’s Instagram stories), then you’ll receive a moonshine cocktail on arrival. Expect live entertainment, gangsters and flapper girls, as the venue gets a speakeasy makeover.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 free-flowing house beverages or Dhs349 premium drinks. @mcgettiganspubs

Book a Dubai staycation that includes a free beauty box worth Dhs350

A ‘beauty sleep staycation’ takes place at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, in JBR. Along with a room and breakfast for two, you’ll also receive a beauty box fully loaded with products curated to enhance your sleep experience. Worth Dhs350, the box was put together by marketing and communications agency, TishTash, and includes brands such as Neal’s Yard Remedies, Bath and Body Works and sustainable beauty e-tailer Secret Skin.

Beauty Sleep Staycation, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, July 1 to August 31 (while stocks last), Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 318 2111. hilton.com

Enjoy dinner at a laid-back Japanese restaurant

Ikigai, found in Millennium Place Dubai Marina, recently opened its doors, bringing the flavours of Far East Asia to Dubai. The laid-back restaurant and bar concept aims to fuse high quality Japanese street food at lunch and dinner, with an extensive cocktail menu for those chilled after-work vibes. On the menu, guests can expect a varied selection from grilled tiger prawns with Kombu butter to crispy tempura burgers. The mix-and-match sharing plates are designed to be ideal for celebrations and sharing.