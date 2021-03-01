The new club hails from Rotterdam and Brussels…

Boa Dubai, the lounge and club located atop V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, has closed its doors. The team behind the popular nightlife concept made the following announcement on their Instagram page:

“After 4 amazing years of partying and spreading joy in one of the most vibrant places our world has to offer, BOA has decided to quit while we’re still ahead. We loved being part of your lives. But don’t be sad for we’re leaving you in good hands.

“Our friends from clubblunl and blubruxelles will take over from here, and open up an all new nightclub where our beloved BOA used to be. Get ready for a new chapter of Dubai nightlife and make sure you’re the first in line when clubbludubai opens her doors!”

The new venue already has concepts in Rotterdam and Brussels, where it regularly hosts some of the biggest hip-hop artists in the world. Blu Club said on its social media pages:

“This pandemic has been going on for too long now. If you know BLU, you know we are not the type to just sit around and wait for times to change… So, ready or not, here we come with another out-of-this-world concept! Start saving up, because as soon as it’s allowed again you’re gonna want to travel to clubbludubai for the craziest nights of your lives!”

Blu Club Dubai is currently under renovation, and it’s not yet clear when the new concept will be opening, however Dubai currently has restrictions in place for large crowds and live music.

Image: Unsplash