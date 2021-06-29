This hotspot is one of the most popular places in Dubai…

If you’re on the beat of Dubai’s social scene, you’ll definitely have spent a day soaking up the sun at one of the fabulous restaurants and beach clubs at West Beach already. Home to Koko Bay, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Aprons & Hammers Beach House and more, it’s the ultimate social spot.

Feel like you’ve tried and tested all of the beach days at West Beach? A brand new deal has just launched at the equally brand new upscale apartment hotel Adagio Premium The Palm, which offers luxe self-catered accommodation at an affordable price.

The hotel leads straight onto its own private patch at West Beach, where it is equipped with contemporary sun beds, perfect for catching those rays. Beach access is available Sunday to Saturday between 9am and 7pm, and is priced at Dhs120, fully redeemable on food and beverages.

The Beach Day pass can be redeemed at the property’s kitsch cycling-inspired Fixie Cafe. Here, you’ll find an array of body-nourishing salads, detox juices, smoothies, coffees, an all-day breakfast and more, which can be served right to your sun bed on the beach.

As well as having a beautiful rooftop pool, Adagio Premium The Palm has 163 beautifully-finished modern studios and contemporary one-bedroom apartments with a fully-equipped kitchen, free WiFi and laundry facilities.

West Beach offers unbeatable views of the Dubai Marina skyline, so what better reason for a beach day?

Adagio Premium The Palm, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach pass available Sunday to Saturday between 9am and 7pm, Dhs120, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (0)4 2813 813. adagio-city.com

Images: Provided