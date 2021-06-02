This upscale hotel apartment spot on the Palm has a rooftop pool, 24-hour gym and private beach…

When your friends and family can finally visit you in Dubai, you might find that you don’t quite have enough space in your apartment for them to stay. Or, you might just be looking for your next staycation spot that doesn’t break the bank.

3 of 12

An upscale apartment hotel has just opened on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, and with a rooftop pool, 24-hour gym and private beach access, it’s seriously chic. Adagio Premium The Palm has 163 beautifully-finished modern studios and contemporary one-bedroom apartments with a fully-equipped kitchen, free WiFi and laundry facilities.

The benefits of staying in hotel apartments is that that guests get a home away from home, whether that’s for a week’s holiday or if they’re looking to stay in Dubai for an extended period of time. Of course, it’s also the perfect staycation spot for Dubai residents too. Rates start from just Dhs427.20 per night.

You’ll find Adagio Premium The Palm on the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah where it faces onto (and has its very own private beach spot) at the coveted West Beach destination which boasts a number of popular restaurants. Nearby is Nakheel Mall, Palm Tower, Club Vista Mare and more.

The apartment hotel’s decor is sleek and modern with a neutral colour palette, beautiful marbles and soft furnishings. The lobby is perfect for those working away from the office or home, and the kitsch bicycle-themed Fixie community cafe serves up breakfast, coffees, smoothies and more.

On Thursday June 3, Fixie is celebrating World Bicycle Day by offering 50 percent off its entire menu as well as complimentary beverages and a chance to enter a raffle. Simply turn up with your cycling gear to avail the amazing offer. The hotel sits adjacent to Ittihad Park, the Palm’s popular park and exercise track.

You might also like The luxury hotels and residences open and opening along West Beach

Adagio Premium The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, rates start from Dhs427.20 per night. Tel: (0)4 281 3813. all.accor.com

Images: Website