Our bread-dipping dreams have come true…

If dunking freshly-baked bread into oil and balsamic vinegar is your favourite way to start a meal, then we know of just the place that you need to visit. Say hello to new restaurant Grand Beirut, which has an actual tasting wall of oil and vinegar.

Yep, you read that right. There are over 21 varieties of oils and vinegars which you’re invited to try with bread or drizzle them over salads. Just some of the infused flavours include lemon, basil, truffle, avocado, rosemary and plenty more.

The new restaurant, which is currently in a soft opening stage, can be found in Silicon Oasis serving up authentic Lebanese cuisine. The space is bright, airy and beautiful, with multicolored furniture, foliage hanging from the ceiling and, of course, the oil and vinegar wall.

Instagrammability is everywhere you look and the colourful nature of the restaurant pays homage to Levantine culture. On the menu you’ll find traditional Lebanese dishes such as mezze, salads, hummus, mkhattara and plenty more to satisfy your palette.

The virgin olive oil is flown in from Lebanon before it is infused with the different flavours in-house and being left for over 24 hours to ensure the very best flavour. You can enjoy yours as a starter or even go to the restaurant just for the bread and oil.

Grand Beirut is set to open three more venues across the UAE over the next few months so watch this space…

