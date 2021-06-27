Receive products from Bath and Body Works, Neal’s Yard Remedies and Amly…

There’s no better way to practice a little self-care, than spending a night away enjoying a relaxing staycation. And, just to make things even more rewarding, a new Dubai staycation is offering a free beauty box to help you catch a few extra Z’s during your stay.

The ‘beauty sleep staycation’ takes place at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, in JBR. Along with a room and breakfast for two, you’ll also receive a beauty box fully loaded with products curated to enhance your sleep experience.

Worth Dhs350, the box was put together by marketing and communications agency, TishTash, and includes brands such as Neal’s Yard Remedies, Bath and Body Works and sustainable beauty e-tailer Secret Skin.

So, what’s in the box? Well, you’ll receive a body wash and body pillow mist from Bath & Body Works‘ Sleep range, with aromatherapy to treat your mind, body and senses to prepare for a restful night.

You’ll also get three products from British brand Neal’s Yard Remedies; Goodnight Pillow Mist, Essential Oil – Lavender, and Remedies to Roll – Relaxation. Plus, Beauty Sleep Face Mist, Sleep Tight Face Balm and Nocturnal Nectar Facial Essence all from botanical-based skincare brand Amly, with sustainable beauty e-tailer Secret Skin.

The staycation is priced at Dhs650 per room (or Dhs950 during Eid Al Adha – July 19 to 23), inclusive of the beauty box worth Dhs350 and breakfast for two. A two bedroom apartment is also available, priced at Dhs1000, including four adults and two children.

Beauty Sleep Staycation, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, July 1 to August 31 (while stocks last), Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 318 2111. hilton.com

Images: Provided