Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets: Everything you need to know

It’s set to be a weekend to remember…

Spectator tickets for the much-anticipated return of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi are now on sale. What’s On recently confirmed that fans will be able to attend the event this year, and that A-list stars will be taking the stage too.

Between December 9 and 12, the Formula 1 Grand Prix will descend on Yas Island once again.

Tickets are available online now, and groups are encouraged to book in one transaction to ensure they’ll be seated together at the races and after-race concerts. The event will be running at a limited capacity, so be sure to book sooner rather than later.

How much are F1 Grand Prix tickets?

Tickets are broken down into different categories, and days.

General admission tickets are available for two or three days, priced at Dhs699 for Saturday and Sunday at Abu Dhabi Hill, or Dhs999 for Friday to Sunday

Grandstand tickets start from Dhs660 for the Marina Grandstand on Friday December 9, and go up to Dhs2,310 for all three days at the Main Grandstand.

Hospitality packages vary, with brunches, suites, Paddock Club, and much more options ranging from Dhs1,250 up to Dhs22,370.

For the ultimate weekend, guaranteed to provide a memorable occasion, check out the Experience packages. starting at Dhs4,440, these include a behind-the-scenes look at everything going down during the Grand Prix.

Whether you’re there for the cars, the competition, the concerts or just the atmosphere, the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2021 is sure to be an unforgettable weekend, packed with excitement.

We’re not yet sure of all the details, including who will be taking the stage for the after-race concerts, but rest assured we’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.