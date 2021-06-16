YMC will also be hosting ‘some of the top names in music’…

Yas Marina Circuit, the home of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has announced that it is delighted to welcome back fans to the annual event. Pre-registration for the event is open now.

Between December 9 and 12, the Formula 1 Grand Prix will descend on Yas Island once again, as it does every year. In 2020 the race went ahead with a very limited amount of spectators, but this year looks set to change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial)

A statement from Yas Marina Circuit (YMC) reads: “Every year we look forward to delivering a weekend of sporting and entertainment like no other in the region, and 2021 is no different.

“However, this extraordinary year there will be a few changes to our regular format. 2021 will see us entertaining fans in a safe and managed environment, and we’ll be sharing more details once we launch our ticket sales over the coming weeks.”

The team have also hinted that the event’s concerts will be making a return, teasing that fans can ‘watch some of the top names in music take to the stage’.

YMC also mentions that in line with government restrictions, spaces will be limited so is urging fans to pre-register online to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

As always, be sure to keep an eye on WhatsOn.ae for all the latest information and announcements surrounding the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 9 to 12, 2021. yasmarinacircuit.com