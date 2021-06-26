In pics: Your photos of the strawberry moon in Dubai
Did you spot it?
The last supermoon of 2021 took place on June 24, 2021. The supermoon coincided with perigee – which is the closest the moon gets to the earth in its orbit. The result? The moon was slightly larger than usual.
If you missed it, we have shared some photographs below for you to see.
If you have a photograph of the supermoon on June 21, tag us on your photo on Instagram at @whatsondubai or #whatsondubai
Here are some cool photos clicked of the phenomenon.
Clicked at blue hour
View this post on Instagram
Snapped up in the city
View this post on Instagram
Great shot
View this post on Instagram
Lovely details in this shot
View this post on Instagram
Clicked from Dubai Creek Habour
View this post on Instagram
Peek-a-moon
View this post on Instagram
This one has a reddish hue to it…
View this post on Instagram
Can you spot the stars, too?
View this post on Instagram
Another great shot
View this post on Instagram
Images: Social
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT