Did you spot it?

The last supermoon of 2021 took place on June 24, 2021. The supermoon coincided with perigee – which is the closest the moon gets to the earth in its orbit. The result? The moon was slightly larger than usual.

If you missed it, we have shared some photographs below for you to see.

If you have a photograph of the supermoon on June 21, tag us on your photo on Instagram at @whatsondubai or #whatsondubai

Here are some cool photos clicked of the phenomenon.

Clicked at blue hour

Snapped up in the city

Great shot

Lovely details in this shot

Clicked from Dubai Creek Habour

Peek-a-moon

This one has a reddish hue to it…

Can you spot the stars, too?

Another great shot

Images: Social