Basically just live-narrating our online shopping habits…

We’re deep into Amazon’s famous Prime Day sale right now, the online shopping spectacular made available to those with an Amazon Prime account. The exclusivity bar is set pretty low by UAE standards, Prime membership sets you back just Dhs16 a month, has a free 30-day trial, includes access to the Prime Video streaming service and free delivery on domestic and international orders.

It’s a slam dunk. Which coincidently is all part of the fun if you opt for the Luowan portable adjustable basketball hoop, ball and pump kit, just Dhs799 (Dhs200 off) for Prime Day.

These are some of the best deals we found whilst browsing for bargains

Over 50 per cent off a Black & Decker Air Fryer

We feel like, if 2021 has a spirit kitchen appliance, it’d be an air fryer. Like TikTok challenges and talking about crypto portfolios, cooking was a popular distraction in lockdown after we individually completed Netflix, and like those other pursuits, if you’re not talking about it with obnoxious self-satisfaction, are you even doing it? Air fryers are of course a slightly healthier way of cooking food the least healthy (but most delicious) way, hence the popularity. And if you didn’t get in ahead of the bubble, you can snap up this little portable chip shop now for Dhs239, that’s over 50 per cent off. It comes with a four litre, 1.4kg load capacity, a top-of-the-line 1500W motor, a two year warranty and the ability to turn a Mars Bar into a genuine Scottish delicacy. amazon.ae

Save 39 per cent on a Ninebot by Segway Max G30 Electric Scooter

How do you feel about engendering unmitigated terror in pavement-using pedestrians? Indifferent? *Slaps roof of scooter* then this is vehicle for you. We’re looking here at a best-in-class eScooter with a range of up to 60 kilometres on one charge, capable of speeds up to 30kph. Having tried and tested this exact model, we strongly urge avoiding the temptation to ‘take it off sweet jumps’. Increasingly popular in the UAE for short-medium commutes, these emissions-free, environmentally-friendly eco hogs are seeing more stretches of dedicated track opening up to accommodate their growing numbers safely. Dhs1989, amazon.ae

Save up to 60 per cent on Crocs

Crocs used to be the shoe nobody took seriously. ‘I bought them for a prank’ you’d say, ‘they’re just to wear around the house’ you’d caveat. And then slowly but surely they steadily replaced all foot-cover scenarios in your life. You have three pairs now, you wear them to the mall, to the beach, to job interviews and grand charity galas, without any hint of irony. It’s a transaction that’s pushed even further from doubt now with the up to 60 per cent off a wide range of colours, sizes and patterns. amazon.ae

Save 20 per cent on a cordless Philips Lumea hair removal device

Hair is a Goldilocks resource. Most of us walk around with too much of it or too little of it, forever in search of the ‘just right’ balance. And if you’d like to harness the power of intense pulsed light (IPL) to vanquish fertile patches of your own hair, in the comfort of your own home and without having to answer awkward questions about why you left it so long since your last appointment, you can now do so for a little less. Access to this popular beauty trend is available from a respected brand and now yours to own for Dhs1,949. amazon.ae

Images: Unsplash/Amazon/provided