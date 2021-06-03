There are huge savings to be had…

Amazon Prime Day is an exciting online shopping event that’s due to return to the UAE on June 21 and 22. Technically falling over two days, the sale offers customers the change to get up to 55 per cent off their favourite products, from electronics, to beauty, fashion and more.

To make the most of Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. This will not only get you access to the best deals on Prime Day, but also free fast shipping (including same-day delivery), Prime Video and access to the global store with free international delivery.

New Prime customers can get a free trial with no obligation to continue afterwards. Following the 30-day trial, Amazon Prime automatically renews at Dhs16 per month, but you can cancel anytime if you’re not enjoying the service.

On June 21, a number of exciting deals are set to launch at midnight, and will continue over the next two days. Categories included in the sale are: electronics, computer and accessories, fashion, beauty, home, kitchen and appliances.

So, if you’re looking for something new for your home, a gift or a loved one, or just something to treat yourself with, it’s worth setting yourself a reminder for June 21 and 22 to make sure you don’t miss out on the epic deals.

Recently, Amazon launched its new Warehouse initiative, where customers can purchase returned goods for a smaller price. Amazon Warehouse items are defined as ‘returned, warehouse-damaged, used, or refurbished products that are in good condition but do not meet Amazon.ae’s rigorous standards as “new”‘.

The products are clearly marked to define their condition, options include Like New, Very Good, Good and Acceptable. If you receive your item and it doesn’t meet expectations, you’re still welcome to return it within 15 days.