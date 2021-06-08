Why just hang out by the pool when you could have your own VIP private cabana?

With blue skies and sunshine, a pool day is always at the top of the list for a brilliant day in Dubai. If you’ve got a special occasion coming up or you just want to live up that luxe Dubai life, why not book you and your friends a private cabana for the day? Leave everyone else on their sun loungers by the main pool and relax in your own little piece of paradise.

Azure Beach

What to expect: Stalwart JBR beach club Azure Beach opened its six luxury cabanas back in October 2020, offering guests an exclusive place to catch some sun, relax and socialise. The cabana area, which come in two sizes, boasts a cushy booth, expansive double sun bed and a beautiful private pool for you to dip in and out of as you please.

Price: A small private cabana for up to 6 people is Dhs4,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included, and a large private cabana for up to 10 people is Dhs6,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Cove Beach

What to expect: Cove Beach is one of the most popular spots in Dubai for a pool or beach day with great music, drinks and all-round good fun. For the ultimate pool party, opt for the large Beach Cabana which can cater up to four people, with a spacious double bed and its own private dip pool.

Price: Minimum spend of Dhs1,500 reedemable on food and beverages on weekdays and Dhs3,000 redeemable on during weekends.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Drift Beach

What to expect: Drift Beach Dubai recently unveiled an upgrade to its already-chic private beach cabana. The Dhs5,000+ a day spot offers a luxurious hideaway for up to 10 guests, now complete with a new secluded swimming pool which looks over panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, to Bluewaters and beyond. As a guest at the private beach cabana, you’ll also be able to use the main pool and beach, as well as book a table in the Provençal restaurant. If you’d prefer to enjoy lunch in the cabana, this can also be arranged.

Price: Prices start from Dhs5,000 for ten people on weekdays, and Dhs7,500 on weekends. You can add up to five more guests, who will be charged at Dhs500 each. The price includes full day access to the area, complete with huge air-conditioned cabana, which has a bathroom, large lounge space, widescreen LED TV, shaded sun deck, and mini bar. Plus, the brand-new private pool overlooking One&Only Royal Mirage’s pristine private beach.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Pool & Beach: daily 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: Sun to Tue: 9am to 7pm, Wed to Sat 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Mandarin Oriental

What to expect: The private cabana at Mandarin Oriental is, unsurprisingly, seriously luxe. There is comfortable seating and your own private fridge stocked with soft drinks under a sun-dappled wooden canopy. Outside you’ll find plush sun beds leading into the hotel’s gorgeous aqua blue pool.

Price: Cabana Pass is Dhs1,500 for up to four guests. It includes a private butler service, comfortable seating and lounge beds, a private mini-bar stocked with selected soft beverages, a complimentary welcome drink and exotic fruit platter, all day refreshing treats and amenities.

Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah, Dubai, pool open 8am to sunset daily. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

Sal

What to expect: It doesn’t get much more luxury than hanging out by the pool at Sal, Burj Al Arabs incredible beach club. Under the shadow of the coveted sail-shaped hotel, the large beach club is split up with two large pools and a man-made beach. Guests can choose between sun beds or a private air-conditioned cabana, complete with sofa seating and a TV.

Price: A luxury cabana is priced at Dhs1,500 for two people inclusive of a welcome fruit platter and bottle of rose wine (it’s Dhs400 for every additional person. For the ultimate splurge, go for the Royal Cabana which is priced at Dhs5,000 for up to four people, inclusive of a fruit platter and bottle of champagne (Dhs400 for every additional person).

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs800. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Zeta

What to expect: If you haven’t yet heard of the incredible rooftop pool and restaurant Zeta, found on the 77th floor of Address Beach Resort, you need it on your radar. For a lavish day out with friends or family, groups of up to seven people can book one of the 12 luxe air-conditioned cabanas. Each one comes complete with a range of amenities from a coffee machine, to a shower, TV, as well as a relaxing space with sofa and two sun loungers.

Price: Cabanas are priced at Dhs7,777 for the day which includes a soft food and beverage package for seven people. For the alcoholic beverages and food package, it’s Dhs10,777.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

