Review: This is the ultimate day out with friends at Azure Beach…

With near year-round sunshine and blue skies, it’s no surprise that pool and beach days are one of the hottest things to do on the Dubai social calendar. If you and your friends fancy the ultimate day out, how does your own private cabana with a private pool, flowing beverages, delicious food and plenty of fun, sound?

Stalwart JBR beach club Azure Beach opened its six luxury cabanas back in October 2020, offering its guests an exclusive place to catch some sun, relax and socialise. The cabana area boasts a cushy booth, expansive double sun bed and a beautiful private pool for you to dip in and out of as you please.

What’s On went to check it out…

We arrive to an unsurprisingly busy scene at Azure Beach (it’s located at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR hotel) which is still one of the most popular places in Dubai for a pool or beach day. We’re swept past the bustling pool and over the lush green gardens to the six beautiful cabanas.

There are two sizes of cabana to choose from depending on the size of your party. The largest with a double pool accommodates up to ten people, and the smaller (but no less amazing) cabana fits up to six people. We take our place at the latter and spend the first portion of our day soaking up the sun from the spacious sun bed (which we’re told can be moved out onto the grass for maximum sun exposure).

We’re treated to amazing table service all day from our allocated waiter Hendra, who pulls out all of the stops to ensure our every need is catered to from serving the drinks to hanging up our outer beachwear. The seating area of the cabana has a huge ice bucket bursting with sparkling and still water to keep us hydrated all day.

There’s plenty to choose from on the menu, but the highlight is the bresaola pizza, loaded up with sliced bresaola beef, juicy cherry tomatoes and parmesan. Other winning dishes include the chicken and cashew salad, prawn tacos and an array of delicious sushi. Rounding things off on a fresh note is a colourful fruit platter.

With music setting the scene, these private cabanas really are the ultimate day out for a group of friends or family, especially if you’re celebrating a special occasion. With plenty of spots for everyone to relax and socialise, the day drifts lazily past in the sunshine and when it’s over, we really don’t want to leave.

A small private cabana for up to 6 people is Dhs4,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included, and a large private cabana for up to 10 people is Dhs6,000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverages, water and soft drinks included.

Strict health and safety protocols are in place, in line with government regulations, to ensure the wellbeing of guests.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Images: Provided