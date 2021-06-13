Keep cool and splash around…

Dubai summer is well and truly here, and it’s usually the time of year where everything slows down for a moment. That means there’s no better time to take a little time out for yourself and book a staycation at one of Dubai’s brilliant hotels.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre has just launched a wallet-friendly staycation deal that includes access to one of Dubai’s coolest waterparks – the Jungle Bay Waterpark at Mina Seyahi – so shake off that adulthood and be a big kid again.

To make the most of your staycation, you’ll get to check in early to Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, from 9am and check out at 6pm. The staycation package is priced from Dhs400 and includes breakfast the day after your stay.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is around 25 minutes from Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, where Jungle Bay Waterpark is found. You’ll be provided with transport to and from the waterpark by the hotel you’re staying in.

During your staycation, you can make the most of the amenities at the hotel, which has a relaxing spa and fully-equipped fitness centre. The outdoor pool is the perfect little oasis amongst the busy city, so make sure to make time to tan.

Jungle Bay includes a range of rides such as The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides. There’s an area named Aqualand, designed for kids of all heights and ages, plus Family Waves, a six-meter pneumatic wave pool and The Beach restaurant, offering a casual food and beverage menu all day long.

To book email reservations.lmdubai@lemeridien.com or call 04 511 7778.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Dubai, staycation from Dhs400. Tel: 04 511 7778. marriott.com

Images: Provided