Add this to your list of new places to check out…

An exciting new attraction has officially opened its doors in Dubai Marina. Eagle-eyed residents in the surrounding towers may have noticed something blue emerging at The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi.

We can now reveal that it’s a brand new waterpark called Jungle Bay. The family-friendly attraction includes a range of rides such as The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides.

There’s an area named Aqualand, designed for kids of all heights and ages, plus Family Waves, a six-meter pneumatic wave pool and The Beach restaurant, offering a casual food and beverage menu all day long.

The aesthetically pleasing park has a Mediterranean-inspired design, with blue and white details and plenty of lush greenery. Plus, you can check out the selection of chic cabanas available to relax on throughout the day.

Tolga Lacin, Area General Manager, Marriott International, said “The Westin Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi are already two of Dubai’s most popular hotels. Now with the addition of Jungle Bay, they will be placed firmly at the forefront of the tourism offering in the emirate.”

Guests of The Westin Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi will have exclusive access to Jungle Bay during their stay. Right now, there’s special rates running at the hotel, which include access to the brand new waterpark.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi has rates starting at Dhs499++ per room with a 25 per cent discount on other spending. While Westin starts from Dhs899++ on a half-boarding basis which includes breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen.

Jungle Bay, The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. marriott.com