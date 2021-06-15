Sponsored: You can now get that Latin fuego all weekend long…

One of the capital’s most frequently sold out, consistently talked about, brunches with culinary clout — is getting a new Saturday edition.

The hugely popular VaKaVa Friday brunch will stay, but throughout June and July, you’ll also be able to book in for a sophisticated Saturday session.

Saturday’s Barbacoa Brunch starts at Dhs325 for the soft package and takes its name from the time-refined Latin cooking method that delivers the meat-world’s juiciest joints.

Items on the frio starter list include the restaurant’s signature guacamole; and scallops tiradito with a blood emery sauce.

Hot starters will come in the form of beef tenderloin skewers with haloumi; wild mushroom and truffle oil flatbread; and crispy prawns with passion fruit, peanuts and habanero.

Mains are served in the traditional South American rodizio style, where items are brought to the table in a seductive meat parade. The grand carnivorous carnival allows you to select thick tranches of precisely cooked picanah steak, beef tenderloin cubes, achiote chicken and prawns. Carbs aren’t neglected either. There’s a trio of potato sides and solterito, a traditional fava bean salad.

For dessert, there’s a chorus line of loud and exuberant Latin desserts, beverage options include slick mixology blends, grape, hops and the hard stuff.

This solely summer, adults-only affair is kick off this weekend, will take place between 1pm to 5pm every Saturday throughout June and July — and if you are down to fiesta with this zesty culinary orchestra, it’s just Dhs450 for the house package.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corncihe Road, every Sat 1pm to 5pm (June and July), soft Dhs325, house Dhs450. Tel: (02) 811 5666 or email EtihadTowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com.

Images: Provided