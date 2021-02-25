52 of the best brunches in Abu Dhabi

All the flavours, all the deals, all the settings, for all budgets…

A handy guide to the capital’s most full-on feasts, morning, noon and night, pretty much every day of the week. All to help you make the best brunch choices…

The best for Asian flavours

99 Sushi

The capital’s Japanese cuisine scene is given a massive, authentic lift by 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find a conveyor belt of courses of nigiri, tuna specialities, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs699 with sake and premium drinks. Tel: (02) 672 3333. @99sushibarUAE

Cho Gao

The Duplex Brunch at Cho Gao, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi has got a whole lot of Asian flavour with a pretty humble price tag. Enjoy sharing plates of salad, sushi, signature main course, desserts and more.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Downtown, Fri midday to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs265 house. Tel: (02) 616 6149, @crowneplazaabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels and cooked meats.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat valid any three consecutive hours between noon and 9pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Hakkasan

The Hakkasan Friday night brunch constitutes essential eating for fans of fine Chinese food. It’s staged on the elegant Emirates Palace terrace top, and includes Peking duck, a selection of modern dim sum, small sharing eats, dessert, cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, 8pm to 11pm Dhs388. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Hoi An

The Supa Sapa meal at Hoi An, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi is now bigger, longer and available from Tuesday through to Friday. It’s an evening brunch, a ‘Supa club’ if you will, an all-you-can-eat Vietnamese feast, proudly flying the Indochine flavour flag for the capital. The authentic Asian eats are served directly to the table with the option of ordering as much of each course as you fancy. Specials are rotated each night and include wok-tossed jumbo river prawns; twice-cooked duck breast with pepper curry sauce; and deep-fried fish with spicy green mango salad.

Hoi An, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs168 soft package, Dhs228 house, Dhs258 bubbles. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Li Jiang

This one is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs480 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Mr Miyagi’s

There’s an ancient Chinese proverb, attributed to Confucius, that goes “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop”. It’s not about brunch, but it also kind of is, and it’s sage advice to take into Mr Miyagi’s Wok & Roll Friday brunch. If you’ve been to a Miyagi’s brunch before you’ll know to expect a delightfully eccentric experience, some wild Asian street food flavours and epic punnery. If you haven’t been before, then you — Daniel-san, are in for a real treat.

Yas Marina, Fri 2pm to 3pm or 4pm to 7pm, or 8pm to 11pm , from Dhs249. Tel: (055) 797 0742, yasmarina.ae

The best seafood options

Afyä Beach Lounge

Alfresco eatery, Afyä Beach Lounge at Traders Hotel has relaunched its Seafood Shack night — an opportunity to dive into a rich mix of oceanic bounty, flavoured by the culinary traditions of Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. It’s priced from just Dhs141 (for food only) and will take place every Thursday over terrace season.

Afyä Beach Lounge – Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Thu 6.30pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs141. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Aquarium

This restaurant’s fresh and breezy terrace space is the perfect spot to pull up a chair and watch the world go by at the weekend. The eatery specialises in serving the palate-Aquatica… fresh seafood, and the Friday brunch is the pearl in their collection of weekly offerings. It’s Dhs298 for the house beverages package or just Dhs199 if you’re content with soft drinks.

Yas Marina, Fri 1pm-5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs298 house. Tel: (02) 565 0007, yasmarina.ae

Belgian Cafe

Santé to the Weekend delivers a well-executed brunch filled with international flavours, seafood towers, the venue’s signature mussels and live cooking stations. Taking place on the venue’s roomy terrace which offers soothing marina views, this brunch feels deliciously continental.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs185 with soft drinks, Dhs245 with house. Tel: (800) 423463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com/belgian-cafe

Market Kitchen

If you’re into seafood, Market Kitchen has got a weekend promo you need to catch. Su-Viche includes a mix of citrus-soaked ceviche and their signature ‘Crispy Sushi’, alongside a flow of house drinks… and it’s only Dsh199 per person.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, every Thu, Fri and Sat from 7pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

White

The capital-famous White brunch at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is back on the scene, and it now has a regular Friday slot. It has a lot going for it, but the overview is: White offers a Premier League brunching experience, especially for seafood fans. It’s family-friendly and furnished with easy island vibes.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, every Friday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium bubbles, kids 7-14 Dhs125. Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat

The best for vibes and views

Annex

The Amapiano Brunch at Annex brings the soulful beats of Cape Town streets to the capital’s Friday nights. Amapiano is an African musical style that blends house, deep jazz, hip hop and lounge beats, creating the perfect soundtrack for an alfresco rave-up. Familiar decknician DJ EYJEY is in charge of loading up the bass canons, whilst you drink-in those dreamy sunset marina views. Gals and guys can gather round the fire pit and enjoy an esteemed stream of free-flowing chic eats and beverages.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, between 5pm and 11pm, three-hour package Dhs288. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Back Yard Bistro

We’re always down for red hot bars, whether that’s the venue or the setlist on the soundsystem. And you’re able to get both with the Abu Dhabi Hip Hop brunch at Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi. Betwen midday and 4pm every Friday, B-boys and B-girls are fed a diet of Notoriously B.I.G beats, equally smokin’ eats and unlimited beveragey treats for just Dhs249.

Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi, every Fri midday t0 4pm. Tel: (055) 780 0086, @hiphopbrunchad

Barfly By Buddha Bar

This super chic neo-baroque lounge has returned to the brunch scene with a bang. Enjoy a set menu featuring Asian cuisine, grilled meat, fresh seafood and gourmet salads. If you’re not ready to call it a day at the end of brunch, you can extend your stay in the sumptuous surrounds of this on-trend establishment with a 4pm to 7pm beverage package at just Dhs195.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs245. Tel: (056) 177 7557, @barflybybuddhabar

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

We love an evening sundowner brunch and this new rooftop soiree on the 12th floor of Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick looks like it’s going to cement itself in our diaries. It’s set to the sounds of live acoustic music and takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs245, house Dhs305, bubbly Dhs365. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Bubbalicious @ Westin Abu Dhabi

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong ambiance and outstanding service. It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s luxurious seaside diner, Two.0 has just launched a new brunch and it comes with some nauti perks. Enjoy a gastronomic four course feat, with your chosen beverage package and get beach and pool access thrown in too.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Frangipani @ Zaya Nurai

When it comes to brunching, there are few experiences that come close to the giddying extravagance of Zaya Nurai’s Frangipani. Taking place every Friday, your journey begins, much like the build-up to the climax of a Bond movie, with a boat ride over to a private desert island. Your destination is a spectacular Indian Ocean-esque resort, Zaya Nurai, with — a happy contrast to the Bond franchise — literally zero instances of sharks equipped with laser beams. As you might expect from an opulent island brunch, Frangipani deep dives into the celebration of seafood. It spreads a net widely across delights from Asian and European culinary traditions, whilst also repping some big local flavours.

Zaya Nurai Island, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450, bubbles Dhs600. Tel: (02) 506 6274, zayanuraiisland.com

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to brunch star

Iris

Perhaps best-known for its F1 parties, this popular little spot has sophistication sewn into its genes. And with the outdoor terrace open once more, now is the time to experience the venue in its purest, most elegant form. The modern, international brunch is pretty good value too, with packages starting at Dhs190.

Yas Marina, Fri midday to 5pm, from Dhs190. Tel: (055) 160 5636, yasmarina.ae

Stratos

You know Stratos? That rotating restaurant at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, a real classy joint. So it’s no surprise they’ve picked a classy theme for their Thursday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want a-more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist (appropriate for a revolving restau) on supper club staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Thu 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

The best for Arabian flavours

Byblos Sur Mer

You and the family can dig into a lavish range of Levant-Mediterranean flavours at this Lebanese restaurant’s Friday brunch. The kitchen prides itself on preparing a ‘homestyle traditional’ set menu — featuring its capital-famous hot and cold Middle Eastern mezzeh.

Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Bateen, 1pm to 5.30pm. Tel: (800) 423 463, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Zahr El Laymoun

Representing for the Middle East we have Levant big shots, Zahr El Laymoun. The restaurant offers a Friday brunch that blends traditional family-favourites, with a little contemporary Lebanese flex. There’s no room for shyness when you sit at the table of this eatery, this food is made to share and showing that you care.

Yas Marina, Fri 1pm to 6pm, from Dhs145. Tel: (02) 562 1011, yasmarina.ae

The best for meat eaters

Chamas

Chamas’ churrascaria night is a thrice-weekly theatre for the carnivorous, a traditional South American all-you-can-eat banquet of quality cuts. Wagyu, Black Angus, Hereford and other breeds are given signature Latin rubs before being cooked over flame. There are veal and juicy salt marsh lamb cuts too, and cinnamon sprinkled grilled pineapple for palate cleansing purposes Gourmands will also find an elaborate companion buffet of sides, appetisers and dishes (including Brazillian salad, tacos and seafood) that would happily compose a meal in their own right.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Wed to Fri 6pm to 11pm, food only package Dhs325, soft Dhs385, house Dhs485, kids Dhs175. Tel: (800) 423 463, @chamasad

Choice Cuts

Unlimited steak? Challenge accepted. Look obviously this isn’t going to be one for the vegans but if you like your cuts prime, your evenings rare and date nights well-done, look no further. Choice Cuts steakhouse has packages starting at just Dhs159.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed, Thu and Fri between 6pm and midnight, food only Dhs159, soft Dhs179, house Dhs249. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

McGettigan’s

For some, a weekend is only truly ever a weekend, if it involves some form of roast dinner. We’re looking at you Irish and Brit fam. And with the arrival of a new McGettigan’s at Abu Dhabi’s Dusit Thani, there’s a new roast to toast. Every Friday from this weekend forward they’ll be holding an ‘unlimited roast’ with a range of oven-fired fare, special drinks and a truckload of trimmings.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), every Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs280 (premum packages available). @mcgettigansdusitauh

Oak Room

A seated menu of signature British dishes await with a robust beverage selection. Enjoy signature starters such as the popular sourdough with Marmite butter, a selection of mains and sides to follow, with an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish. You can raise the steaks (sorry) yet further with a level-up on your main course for an additional price. This unlocks orders of Westholme wagyu striploin grade 6+ or split grilled lobster as your main course.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Fri for three hours between noon and 5pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs365 with house drinks, Dhs465 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @OakRoomAbuDhabi

The Foundry

The Foundry has updated and upgraded its hugely popular Friday brunch. There’s still the same collection of signature steaks and prime cuts cooked a la minute, but the restaurant has now made some significant additions to the ‘turf’ collection with a dedicated beef wellington station, roast lamb, a curry corner, and foie gras. Fresh from the ocean, the new premium ‘surf’ selection inclues sushi, oysters, scallops, lobster, mussels, crab and tiger prawns.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Fri 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs215 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs110 kids six to 12. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

The Scene

Round off the weekend by taking in the gorgeous views at The Scene’s gorgeous alfresco space overlooking the Yas Marina yachtscape. And if you love roast dinners, you can tuck into a genuine Brit Rimmer’s Roast Dinner for a starting price of just Dhs99. The deal is valid from 3pm to 11.30pm.

Rimmer’s Roast, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Sat and Sun 3pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

The best for European flavours

CuiScene

Enjoy one of the capital’s finest weekend feasts with an international collection of plates from the hotel’s heavy-hitting restaurants, including the new Marco’s Italian.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs374 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 654 3238, @cuiscene.abudhabi

Diablito

If you’re in the mood for some Mediterranean flair this weekend — Diablito, marks the spot. With the kitchen perfume of Euro-cuisine and the Marina views from beneath a shaded veranda, this could be Marbs or Nice. And they have some suitably ‘nice’ and tasty, fully-flexible brunch offers, available at the weekend. Enjoy ‘Pizza, Punch and Hops’ or ‘Paella and Chill’ from Dhs175 per person.

Yas Marina, Fri – Sat pick your timing between midday and midnight. Tel: (02) 565 1175, yasmarina.ae

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Brunch is on the menu three times a week at Dino’s and that means a triple serving of unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs180. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids and interactive pizza-making sessions.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Thurs three hours between 6.30pm and 11pm Dhs190, Fri and Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs240 with house and bubbles. Tel: (02) 3075551, @dinositalianbistro

Giornotte Restaurant

Here the focus is on using the venue’s top-drawer kitchen talent to create a blend of fine dining flavours. This truly is a United Nations of the brunching world, with live cooking stations and something to carry a flag from almost every continent on earth.

Giornotte Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 with soft drinks, Dhs420 with house drinks, Dhs599 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Grills@chill’o

This outlet has two new deals that are, like the restaurant’s preferred cooking method, straight-up fire. The Kill’O night (which involves being served a kilo of steak, hello) and The Chill’O Brunch which will be hosted every other Friday and eight culinary stations offering signature grills; foie gras; Asian delights; carvery bites; fresh seafood; sushi; and dessert.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs230, house Dhs320 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Pizza Express

The Jazz@PizzaExpress ‘ Thursday Night Live’ brunch is based around an NYC Broadway theme, you can deep dive into classic Italian style pizza, and get down to the soulful sounds of Mr Rob Brice (supported by deckmaster-in-chief Dj Cliff Townley). The house beverage package is just Dhs199 and if it’s your birthday, brunch is free.

The Hub, WTC Abu Dhabi, every Friday from 8pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 for bubbles and mixers, Dhs349 for premium bubbles. Tel: (02) 444 7752, @jazzpizzaexpressad

Verso

La Dolce Vita (meaning ‘the good life’) brunch features an abundance of homemade traditional Italian recipes packed with flavour and taste. There’s traditional antipasti which include black Angus beef carpaccio, slow cooked lamb shank on creamy polenta, grilled organic chicken with honey glazed roots and more. Bring your swimsuit to enjoy the complimentary pool access.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, Emirates Pearl, Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs340 for house drinks. Tel: (02) 510 234. verso.ae

The best for Latin Flavours

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi’s groovy Peruvian Friday brunch has been given a summer makeover and offers packages from just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches, followed by tacos and maki rolls, a choice of main dish (with plates including beef rib, corn-fed chicken and Chilean sea bass) and dessert (which includes fan favourite alfajores – Peruvian cookies with dulce de leche).

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs278 with soft drinks, Dhs398 with house drinks and Dhs498 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 306 7000, @coyarestaurant

VaKaVa

There’s a new adults only brunch to explore at Pan-Latin restaurant VaKaVa. ‘Trip’ has Hispanic rhythm in its bones, serving up a range of modern and traditional Latin dishes, that are given the cha-cha every few weeks to keep the fuego fresh. It takes place on the venue’s scenic terrace, and unfolds in a blissfully unfussy table service format.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @vakavaabudhabi

The best of the rest Alba Terrace Alba Terrace, the chilled Med-style diner created by Tom Aikens is launching a lush little lunch deal within its leafy confines. The Weekend Spritz includes foods fresh outta the wood-fire oven such as a pizza and aubergine parmigiana, there’s also slow roasted lamb leg, burrata with rocket pesto, crispy artichokes, and tarte tropezienne. The house package lets you hit up the brass-clad bar for trendy blended aperitifs, including the famous orange spritz that lends its name to this lunch. The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Fri and Sat three hours between midday and 5pm, Dhs148, house and blended beverage package Dhs288, six to 12 year olds Dhs75. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com Appaloosa The brunch at sports bar Appaloosa takes place under the concept-heading of a ‘Crackling-ly Good Friday Brunch’. For those that have ‘cracked’ the code already, congrats. As part of the unlimited serving of four courses, there’ll be a special focus on traditional roasted British meats. Perhaps with a certain crunchy garnish. Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A, every Friday 12.30pm to 4pm, house Dhs249, bubbles Dhs399. Tel: (02) 201 4131, @marriottalforsan Captain’s Arms International flavours are on the menu at the Captain’s Village Friday brunch including crispy buffalo wings, nachos, pizzas, curries and more. Seafood lovers can enjoy flavours from the oyster bar and even a BBQ station serving juicy roasts. Add on Dhs49 for pool and beach access. Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs265 with house drinks, Dhs295 with bubbles. Tel: (0)2 697 4482. @lemeridienabudhabi Garage The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage, has returned to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously, and that’s some gastroNOMSs we can get down with. With Asian options, Levantine, meat feasts, mezza, Japanese-Perurvian and cake, all your cravings are catered for. There’s also a tap wall with 11 self-serve signature beverages. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Fri after Jan 29 from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. Its ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion, available between noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, includes a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flowing cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between noon and 9pm on Fri, Dhs265. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Ingredients

There’s a selection of tender meats, luxurious salads and appetisers on the set menu at Ingredients’ brunch.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 6561000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Marco’s New York Italian

Start the weekend off right with a night brunch featuring freshly-baked pizzas, pastas and mouth-watering desserts at the only New York-style rendezvous in the capital.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Thur 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs359 with bubbles. Tel: (02) 654 3333. marcosabudhabi.com

PJ O’Reilley’s

Hog fest 2.0 will see an assortment of free-flowing platters and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen and food trucks as you enjoy banging tunes and the sunshine on the terrace

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Porters

Porters’ Friday brunch includes pub food and international cuisine. Apart from the buffet, there is a seafood and carvery station and cheese lovers can have their pick of cheese from the dedicated cheese station.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, next to Al Wahda Mall, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs265 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 495 3890. millenniumhotels.com

Sofra

Sofra’s extravagant buffet brunch features all-time favourites including seafood and sushi platters, healthy main courses and even healthy desserts. All packages include beach access.

Shangri-La Hotel, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks and Dhs459 for bubbles. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Urban Kitchen

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s top restaurants. There’s South-East Asian input from the award-winning Benjarong and reinvented Indian classics from the skilled chefs of the award-winning Namak.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs90 for children aged seven to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (02) 6988137, @dusitthaniad

Images: Provided/Getty