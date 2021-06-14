The music legends used the world’s tallest building to promote their new single…

It’s no secret that Burj Khalifa is prime real estate for brands, artists and even singer Rihanna to promote their news to the city. The most recent stars to grace the world’s tallest building were British rock band Coldplay.

Teaming up with music streaming platform, Anghami, the band took a three minute slot on the tower to showcase their new music video for the single ‘Higher Power’. Playing on the idea that the building is the highest, it seems only fitting that Anghami and Coldplay would choose the Burj Khalifa.

Coldplay celebrated the event by posting on their social media platforms, saying: “#HigherPower on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from Anghami.” You can check out the full video here:

The music video aims to transport fans into a surreal world, as Coldplay’s Chris Martin takes a leap into the future while wandering around an apocalyptic planet, dancing among holograms and aliens revealing their inner ‘Higher Power’.

This marks the first time that the Burj Khalifa has been used to showcase a new music release, but recently superstar Rihanna took to the big screen to promote her brand Fenty Beauty’s pop up.

The We Found Love hit maker announced: ‘Hello Dubai, I am so honoured to be projected on the Burj Khalifa for the launch of Fenty Skin. Please go check out my Fenty Skin Island at The Dubai Mall Promenade’.