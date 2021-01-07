The global superstar’s new skincare line was advertised on the world’s tallest building…

Global popstar phenomenon Rihanna has just launched her brand new skincare line Fenty Skin in the GCC, with a cool island-themed pop-up. And where would advertising worthy of the megastar be beamed in Dubai? Why, the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, of course.

Not only did the impressive show on the Burj Khalifa show some of Rihanna’s newest products in the skincare range, it also featured a clip of Rihanna herself bidding ‘Hello Dubai, I am so honoured to be projected on the Burj Khalifa for the launch of Fenty Skin. Please go check out my Fenty Skin Island at The Dubai Mall Promenade’.

Those close to the 828-metre building on Wednesday, January 6, will have been witness to the ultra-cool show. To celebrate the launch of Fenty Skin, a seriously snazzy island-themed pop-up can currently be found at the Dubai Promenade in front of the Dubai Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa)

It will run from Wednesday, January 6 to Saturday, January 16 and comes as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) which is currently underway. Fenty Skin is now available to buy at Sephora stores across the GCC. Skincare products in the line’s signature purple bottles include Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r Cove, Fat Water Falls and Hydra Vizor Sundeck.

As well as shopping and trying the skincare products at the pop-up, which are clinically-tested, vegan and gluten-free, there’s also a chance to win prizes and play to win awards with a series of interactive experiences. Explore different regions of the ‘island’ and stop to hydrate at the tropical juice bar.

Rihanna isn’t the only famous face to appear on the Burj Khalifa recently. The opening of Turkish chef and Internet sensations’ CZN Burak restaurant of the same name, was certainly celebrated in a big way. An image of Chef CZN Burak was beamed upon the Burj Khalifa, with the words ‘welcome to Dubai’ and the restaurant opening date.

The Dubai Mall Promenade, The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Street, Dubai, January 6 to 16. visitdubai.com @fentyskin

Images: Provided/Burj Khalifa Instagram