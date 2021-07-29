The story is told in the language of classical ballet…

Both, adults and children alike, love the classic tale of Cinderella. And if you love watching the Walt Disney story unfold on your screen, then you’ll certainly love the Moscow City Ballet production of it.

The classic tale will be told through the beautiful artistic dance form of ballet and it will take place next month from Thursday, August 19 to 21, 2021. Prices start from Dhs100.

Here’s what you can expect from Cinderella: Bite-Size Ballet

The classic tale follows a girl named Cinderella who is enslaved by her wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters. With the help of her fairy godmother and some ‘bippity boppity boo’, Cinderella is able to attend a royal ball and enchant the handsome Prince Charming. Does she go back to her suppressed life when the spell wears off at midnight, or will her Prince Charming come looking for her?

The unique and exciting production includes colourful costumes, beautiful sets and dynamic lighting to create a magical world.

The graceful moves by the talented performers are by renowned Russian choreographer Victor Smirnov-Golovanov and the immersive score is by the legendary Soviet composer, Sergei Prokofiev.

Put this all together and you’re in for a night filled with elegance, fun and wonderment.

Children will love the show but they will need to be above the age of two to be able to enter The Theatre.

Ticket and show information

There are four categories to choose from: Balcony for Dhs100, Silver for Dhs150, Gold for Dhs200 and VIP for Dhs250. It’s allocated seating and you need to arrive at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the show timing.

Show timings differ on each day so, make sure you double-check the timing before booking your seats. The performance lasts for one hour.

Tickets are available at Virgin Megastores, Platinum List, Book my Show and Dubai Calendar.

For more information, email info@artforall.ae or call 050 880 5074

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. @eventactix malloftheemirates.com

Images: Supplied by Eventactix