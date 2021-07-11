A lively dive bar with a mechanical bull ring…

Recently What’s On shared details of a brand new hotel which has opened its doors in the intriguing emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Hampton by Hilton is a 515-room beach property found on Al Marjan Island, and home to two well-known restaurants.

The first to swing open its saloon doors is Claw BBQ, hailing from Souk Al Bahar and expanding for the first time into Ras Al Khaimah. Claw BBQ will also be opening a second Dubai venue on Palm Jumeirah in the beginning of 2022.

On Thursday July 15, Claw BBQ RAK will open to hotel guests, RAK residents and staycationers from all over. The dive bar and crab shack offers All American cuisine, atmosphere and hospitality. The casual spot shows live sports games across 30 screens, and serves up messy and delicious grills and seafood daily.

The new outpost will also have the added benefit of serving shisha, to enjoy with a full selection of tempting cocktails. Claw BBQ RAK comes complete with a 2,000 square-foot open-air terrace offering scenic beachside views.

It wouldn’t be Claw without the bar’s signature interior elements, including rustic booths, wooden furniture, red leather upholstery, arcade pinball machines and a pool table. Taking things up a notch, is the addition of a mechanical bull ring to the RAK spot.

A resident DJ will set the vibe throughout the week, as you tuck into a feast of American dishes. Highlights include massive burgers, sandwiches, fajitas, tacos, salads, Claw’s legendary seafood buckets and unique variations of mac and cheese.

Claw BBQ RAK, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, opens July 15. @clawbbqrak