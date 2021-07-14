8 epic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: July 15 to 17

Have a capital weekend!

One day to go for the weekend! Looking out for things to do? Whether it’s relaxing by the pool, attending a brunch, getting creative at a workshop, checking out some art, the options are endless.

Here we have listed just a few things you can do in the capital to make the most of your weekend.

Thursday, July 15

Sip on house beverages for Dh1

No, that wasn’t a typo. At Up & Below, whenever you order any item off the food menu, you can sip on a house beverage for just Dh1. The deal is valid daily from 3pm to 11.30pm. ‘How much are the dishes?’ you ask? Well, the island-inspired menu has dishes starting from just Dhs30. You can dig into Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Chicken Wings with special dips and salads and more.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Visit the new ‘Artisan Circle’ pop-up

In April this year, a House of Artisans opened in the capital to highlight the importance of traditional craftsmanship, a vital element of Emirati culture and UAE identity. Now, just before Eid, several pop-ups are launching across the city fusing today Emirati artisans team up with retailers to produce unique crafts or products starting with Yas Mall. In this session, House of Artisans has partnered with retailer Candylicious to create Gargoor or Garageer, a woven net traditionally used to catch fish. Shoppers will be able to fill these with candy while learning about the craft. Great idea!

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 10am to 10pm on July 15 to 17. Tel: (800) 927 6255. @yasmallad

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat tandoori menu

Fans of Indian cuisine can enjoy a sumptuous tandoor dinner at Namak in Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi. Dishes include delectable kababs and tikkas cooked from the tandoor with freshly baked naans. Yum! The menu is only available on Thursday evening from 7pm to 11.30pm. It will cost you Dhs148 for the soft drink package and Dhs248 for unlimited house drinks (for three hours).

Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. dusit.com

Friday, July 16

Tuck into a brunch at St. Regis Abu Dhabi

At this brunch, pass-around trollies at Terrace on the Corniche deliver meals directly to the guests which are prepped to their liking. Dishes include Tomahawk steaks with foie gras, red prawns with scallop tartar, creamy mixed seafood gratin etc. Don’t miss The St. Regis Bar which serves up a number of refreshing beverages. There’s even a buffet spread and of course, lots of dessert.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Dhs345 soft, Dhs450 house and Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. stregisabudhabi.com

Transport yourself to the shores of Lebanon

Feast on Lebanese cuisine at Beirut Sur Mer at Saadiyat Island. The venue stands out with hand-painted wall designs, foliage, beach views and much more. The 13-page menu is packed with dozens of dishes including the popular mezze options, salads, seafood specials and more – diners will be spoilt for choice. Read our entire review here.

Beirut Sur Mer, Mamsha, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)54 395 4000. @beirutsurmer

Watch a live show at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi (@wbworldad)

With Space Jam: A New Legacy out in cinemas this week, the theme park on Yas Island is celebrating with a live show. Visitors can join the Tune Squad every day until August 28, as they prepare to battle the Goon Squad in an epic basketball live show face-off. Additionally, there are plenty of Space Jam themed treats to be enjoyed. Tickets to the park can be purchased here and remember: kids go free during the summer.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Saturday, July 17

Cool off with an ice cream sandwich

Feeling a little hot under the collar? Head to Native Cafe to try their ice cream sandwich. Just what you need to cool off this summer. The cafe has teamed up with a home bakery called Treats by NB to create three flavours starting with a saffron ADChiller (pictured above). It is a waffle based sandwich filled with saffron ice cream and coated with pistachios and a sprinkle of dried rose petals. Yum!

Native Cafe, Al Karama Complex / Villa 52, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 515 8272. 7am to 10pm daily. @native.cafe @treatsbynb

Visit a group art exhibition by the local art community

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ياسر النيادي | YASER ALNEYADI (@yaseralneyadi)

This group exhibition titled ‘A Hint of Hope’ at Al Qattara Arts Centre features local artists and portrays their answer to the question, ‘What is happiness to you?’. The exhibition focuses on the answers the artists have to question of joy, its reflection, and their understanding of it. The participating artists are Emirati and UAE residents ranging from visual artists, digital artists and photographers.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain. 8am to 8pm Sat to Thur, closed Fri. Tel: (0)3 711 8225. abudhabiculture.ae

