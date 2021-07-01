Enjoy buckets of beers, all day happy hours and more…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that the Euro 2020 tournament is currently underway. Whether you’re a football fan or not, you’ve probably been witness to some of the nail-biting football matches that have been screened in bars and fan zones across Dubai for the past few weeks.

How about swapping your usual haunts to watch the last few games from the cooling waters of a pool? Nezesaussi Downtown is hosting the ultimate pool parties at Manzil Downtown’s rooftop pool, with all of the live sporting action shown on a massive screen by the pool and on other small screens dotted around the venue.

The ‘End of Euros Pool & Pitch Party’ will take place for both the semi-finals (kick off at 11pm Dubai time on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7), and the final (kick off at 11pm Dubai time on Sunday, July 11). It will not be going ahead for the quarter finals on Saturday night.

Sun beds will be available on a first come, first served basis, or you can book ahead with a deposit. Private cabanas are also available to book if you want to take it up a notch. Selected beers will be priced at Dhs35 all day, or you can get five beers, five shots and a food platter for Dhs225.

You’ll find luxury boutique hotel, Manzil Downtown on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

To book call (04) 4 285 927.

Image: Provided