Ahhhhh the toastie. The humble sandwich (which ticks the box at breakfast, lunch and dinner) that is anything but boring. Whether you like yours oozing with three different types of cheese or loaded up with meats and sauces, there are very few times when a toastie won’t give you that satisfying, full-bellied feeling.

Popular Australian export Jones the Grocer understands the toastie love and it has just launched a limited-edition toastie menu with six drool-worthy gourmet toasties and loaded fries ready to make you hungry. Each toastie is made with bread baked in-house, with artisan cheese from Jones’ own cheese rooms and delicious chutneys too.

The limited-edition menu is available at all Jones the Grocer locations across Dubai until September 4, 2021.

So what’s on the menu?

Toasties

Gruyere and Salt Beef Toastie – this meat-lover’s dream is stuffed with melty gruyere cheese, salt beef, deli style mustard, mayonnaise and pickles.

Quatro Fromaggi Toastie – if you love cheese, this one’s for you, with melted mozzarella, gruyere, sapphire blue, and brie cheese, plus fig and pomegranate jam, baby spinach, red onion and beef bacon.

Mexi Toastie – for those who love a little spice in their life, tuck into the Mexi Toastie, with guacamole, smoked cheddar, chili chicken, sweetcorn, jalapenos, nachos, and green chili salsa.

Bacon and Triple Cheese Toastie – as well as Emmental, goat and cheddar cheese, this smokey toastie includes slow-cooked balsamic onions, smoked beef bacon and deli mustard.

Halloumi and Chorizo Toastie – this one is loaded up with chickpea shakshuka, beef chorizo, baby spinach and grilled halloumi.

Bombay Chilli Toastie – one for the veggies (or just if you don’t fancy meat) the Bombay Chilli Toastie has fried egg, green chili salsa, crispy fried shallots, cheddar, and fresh coriander.

Loaded fries

If you’re going to go for carbs, you might as well do it properly with a side of loaded fries (or they can be ordered on their own – perfect for sharing). Choose from traditional Spanish patatas bravas topped with per-peri sauce and garlic mayo, or the Delhi Fries tossed in tandoori masala and other Indian flavours, or the golden halloumi fries.

Available at all Jones the Grocer locations across Dubai until September 4. jonesthegrocer.com

