A second outpost is also planned for Dubai Hills…

Earlier this year, What’s On announced that social media sensation-turned-restauranteur Czn Burak will be opening his second venue in Dubai. This time, he’s turning his hand to burgers with the launch of CZNBurak Burger Restaurant on Sunday August 15.

Found just a stone’s throw from his first Dubai restaurant, CZNBurak Burger is located on the lower ground floor of The Dubai Mall. The founder’s signature smiling expression is lit up in neon on one wall, while a LED ‘keep on smiling’ sign decorated another.

The space features a casual counter-style set up, with red seating and faux foliage surrounding the restaurant. There’s also an outdoor dining area for when the weather cools down, aiming to ‘provide an elevated casual dining experience to guests of all ages’.

Talking about his new restaurant concept, Chef Burak Ozdemir says: “There’s no limit to what we can create with flavours, and exploring new food ventures has been my passion since I started in this industry.

“With CZNBurak Burger, we’re expanding our relationship with our customers through food, bringing them a renovated concept of a popular cuisine with my special interpretation.”

Burak, who has 45 million followers on TikTok alone, shot to fame with his impressive food-related videos which consistently achieve viral status. The chef attracts crowds of fans whenever he visits his Downtown Dubai restaurant, and we’re expecting the same for this new venture.

We’re told that Burak and his hospitality partner, Dives Holding, also have a second CZNBurak Burger restaurant in the pipeline, set to open in Dubai Hills in the near future.

CzZNBurak Burger, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, opening August 15. @cznburakdubai

Images: Provided