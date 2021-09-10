10 wicked things to do in Dubai this weekend: September 2 to 4

Who’s excited?

We can’t quite believe it’s September 1 already (where has this year gone?). If a new month to you means making new plans then start this weekend as you mean to go on. As always in this bustling city, there’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend, from visiting a cute breakfast spot to checking out a cool brunch.

Here’s our pick of 10 wicked things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, September 2

Start your weekend early working from McGettigan’s new office in a pub

If you like to end your working day with a tipple, McGettigan’s JLT has made it even easier for you, with the launch of its brand new working space. The office has seating for up to four people plus a sound-insulated room so you can still take private calls without the risk of being caught ‘out of office’. A two-hour session will cost Dhs499, including a beer unit providing eight litres of beer.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs499. mcgettigans.com/the-office

Visit a new super-sized burger joint

Shelve your standard burger and come with a serious appetite as new burger joint The Burgr Factory is coming in supersized. Following the trend for burgers that need to be as Instagrammable as they are tasty, here you’ll find giant burgers with fries or gooey halloumi sticks stuffed into the bun, sandwich burgers towering ten slices of bread high and hotdogs bigger than dinner plates.

The Burgr Factory, 594 Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, open 10am to 2am daily. @theburgrfactory

Try a new fitness class

The Den DXB is offering new members the chance to trial the fitness centre, with seven days of free classes (worth Dhs420) for every first timer throughout September. Both classes must be used within a seven day period, but you’re welcome to try as many different classes as you like in that week.

The Den DXB, Motor City, daily, 5.30am to 9pm, seven days free, September 1 to 30. Tel: (058) 532 9724. thedendxb.com

Friday, September 3

Treat yourself to an indulgent breakfast

You’ll go a long way to beat the fried chicken and waffles at Clinton St Baking Co. The Deep South-inspired dish is one of the top breakkie dishes at this Downtown spot, but if you’re after something lighter, there’s a soft shell crab benedict, avo toast and a Huevos rancheros on the menu too.

Burj Views, Downtown, Dubai, Dubai, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4281331. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Start brunch a little later this Friday

On Fridays, check out the new ‘Enchanted’ brunch, which runs at a pleasantly later time (compared to most Friday brunches) of 3pm to 6.30pm. There’s a three-course set menu with a cocktail paired with each dish (you’ll also get other beverages too). Dishes include chicken and prawn gyoza, crispy calamari, sushi platters, Wagyu beef tenderloin and more. It’s priced Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs400 for house beverages, Dhs500 premium and Dhs650 for the bubbly package.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Sip up at a wine tasting event

The Vine Trail is the event that everyone’s been talking about. It got sold out very quickly and if you missed your spot, don’t panic, The Tasting Class have added another date to their roster. Taking place in The Arena at Phileas Fogg’s, The Vine Trail offers more than 40 wines to try, poured by The Tasting Class’ team of expert sommeliers. Oenophiles can enjoy wines from around the world and learn about the origins and characteristics of each one at the same time.

The Vine Trail by The Tasting Class, Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Course, Friday September 3, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295. thevinetrail.thetastingclass.com

Chow down on a 22 carat gold vida pao

Hidden away in a spot in Al Karama, O’ Pao serves up an all-time popular Indian snack – Vada Pao. Now, the Vada Pao is perfect just as it is, but this hidden gem has elevated the humble snack to a whole new level and has added a sprinkle of gold to it – 22 Karat gold to be exact. For those of you who haven’t tasted this delicious Indian snack before, it is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the state of Maharashtra. The ‘vada’ is a deep-fried potato dumpling placed in between a sliced bread bun called pao. Slathered inside the bread are chutneys and a green chilli (or two), for a spicy kick. It’s Dhs99.

O’Pao, Al Karama, behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 526 0355. @opaodxbopaodxb.com

Saturday, September 4

Get a free milkshake with your burger

To celebrate the launch of its brand new milkshakes, beloved burger joint Pickl is shelling out 1,000 free milkshakes over two days. Pop into any Pickl branch at Jumeirah Lake Towers, Motor City, Madinat Badr, An/Other, Time Out Market and Al Safa, and order a burger to get your hands on the free milkshakes on Saturday, September 4 or Sunday, September 5. The four flavours you can pick from are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and salted caramel. But that’s not all, the shakes topped with Oreo, Lotus and chocolate blends. For good measure, the team can also whack on chocolate and strawberry sauce, whipped cream or peanut butter.

Pickl, free shake on Sept 4 and 5 across all locations in Dubai on purchase of one meal, open daily Sat to Wed 11am to 1am (following day) and Thur and Fri 11am to 2am (following day). @eatpickl

Have the ultimate date night-in

Date night doesn’t necessarily mean going out to a fancy restaurant. Spend the night in and have fun making your own pizzas with Dough it Yourself, before devouring it in front of a film on the sofa. Dough it Yourself has a cute date night package with two pizza kits, six garlic dough balls, six Nutella dough balls and two soft drinks for Dhs100. If you quote WHATSON15 at checkout, you’ll get 15 per cent off your order.

doughityourself.shop

Step up your Saturday with Bagatelle’s legendary night brunch

Spice up your Saturday by visiting Bagatelle for its BagaETON drunch which runs from 8pm every Saturday night. Bagatelle’s usual French flair fuses with a Latin American fiesta, with a three-course set menu, free-flowing beverages and vibrant Latino inspired Reggaeton beats brought to you by resident DJ Polin.

Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saturday drunch, 8pm onwards, priced from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

