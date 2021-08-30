From 50kg burgers to gigantic burger pizzas, this place is taking the humble patty-bun combo to a whole new level…

If there’s one thing the people of Dubai love, it’s a burger. Whether they’re the coolest homegrown burgers or vegan burger creations, the humble burger is that irresistible comfort food that we all hold a space for in our hearts. Hold onto your hats though, as brand new burger joint, Burgr Factory, recently opened Dubai – and it’s nothing like you’ve seen before.

Shelve your standard burger and come with a serious appetite as The Burgr Factory is coming in supersized. Following the trend for burgers that need to be as Instagrammable as they are tasty, here you’ll find giant burgers with fries or gooey halloumi sticks stuffed into the bun, sandwich burgers towering ten slices of bread high and hotdogs bigger than dinner plates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BURGR FACTORY (@theburgrfactory)

The new restaurant is now open in Dubai’s Jumeirah 3. To celebrate the opening, the chefs created…wait for it… a whopping 68kg burger along with a challenge to eat it. The Burgr Factory has done it before with a 60kg burger creation at its restaurant in Romania.

There will be over 100 burgers on the menu at the new burger joint in Dubai (we said they were coming in supersized), with burger patties of no less than 5kg. Not content with just burgers, the desserts are crazy too, such as the 5kg candy burger cake. The Burgr Factory definitely wouldn’t be out of place on popular American TV show Man v. Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BURGR FACTORY (@theburgrfactory)

The Burgr Factory, 594 Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, open 10am to 2am daily. @theburgrfactory

Images: Social