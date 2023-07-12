The party shouldn’t stop just because brunch does…

There’s something for everyone across Dubai’s legendary Saturday brunch scene. Whether it’s a brunch with pool access, an endless buffet or a lively party affair, Dubai serves it and then some.

But what about after brunch? If you’re looking to keep the party going, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best after-brunch party deals.

Paros

What’s the deal: five hours unlimited drinks Dhs199 for ladies, Dhs249 for gents

House music fans assemble at the sky-high Paros in Taj JLT. With DJ Natalie Brogan on the decks, post-brunchers can enjoy uplifting beats and endless views, alongside five hours of unlimited drinks. The deal runs on Saturdays between 6pm and 11pm, but the party continues until 3am.

Paros, Taj, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Saturdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs99 for ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs120

For a brilliant party brunch, check out ‘Naughty Noodles’ at Maiden Shanghai from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Dhs450 for the house package. Afterwards, there’s a great deal to be had with the ‘drunch’ offer. Partygoers can enjoy three house drinks for Dhs120 from 4pm to 7pm every Saturday with a side of epic skyline sunset views thrown in for free. Even if you’ve not been brunching with some of your mates, you’ll likely find them here, after.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 4pm to 7pm, Saturdays, Dhs120. Tel: (050) 220 4638. @maidenshanghaidubai

SoBe

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

If you’re heading to Akira Back on Saturday for Candypants’ brunch (running 1pm to 4.30pm, priced from Dhs399), be sure to carry on the party at the ultra-chic rooftop bar, Sobe, from 4pm until 8pm, where you can sip on three house beverages for Dhs100 and party into the evening. The deal at Sobe is open to everyone, even if you haven’t been to the brunch.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 4pm to 8pm (must arrive before 6pm), Saturdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com/sobedubai

En Fuego

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

Your Saturday post-brunch fiesta just got a little bit more loca. At En Fuego the after-brunch party deal consists of three drinks for Dhs100 and guests are welcome to join post-brunch for one of the wildest parties in Dubai yet.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs100 for three drinks from 4pm to 6pm. @enfuegodubai

McGettigans

What’s the deal: 3 hours unlimited house beverages for Dhs199

If you’ve already spent the day at McGettigan’s regular brunch or are heading there after a different one, their Drunch package should satisfy your need to carry on the party. From 5pm to 8pm, take advantage of their post-brunch deal, where you’ll get unlimited house beverages for Dhs199.

McGettigans, JLT, Dubai, 5pm to 8pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 for unlimited house beverages. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Cavo

What’s the deal: Four drinks for Dhs150

The boho-inspired pool venue often hosts all sorts of interesting events and now, there’s an after-brunch party where brunch-goers can dive into four drinks for only Dhs150.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Bay Square, Business Bay, from 5pm, Dhs150 for four drinks. @cavodxb

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: unlimited drinks from 7pm to 9pm for Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs149 for gents.

We all love a bit of sticky floor dancing at Mr Miyagi’s. Every Saturday they are offering what they like to call their drunch package after brunch. Get ready for unlimited buckets of pina colada and mai thais at the Saturday after brunch parties at Miyagi’s.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Tower, Media City Saturdays from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs99 for ladies, Dhs149 for gents. Tel: (0)4 420 7489 mrmiyagis.xyz

McCafferty’s Pub

What’s the deal: Unlimited drinks for three hours for Dhs199

One of Dubai’s most loved pubs welcomes everybody every Saturday for unlimited drinks after brunch for three hours for only Dhs199. If you’ve tucked into McCafferty’s brunch, you will receive an extra hour for free when purchasing the package deal.

McCafferty’s Irish Pub, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dhs199 three hours unlimited drinks from 5pm to 8pm. mccaffertysjvc.com

The London Project

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

If you’re at The London Project for brunch, stay there. If you didn’t start your Saturday there – head over for their Notting Hill after-party. Avail of three drinks for Dhs10o, or buy any bottle and get a free bridge to nowhere, which means nine shots. The after-party runs from 4pm to 6pm.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, 4pm to 6pm, Saturdays, Dhs100 for 3 free drinks. Tel: (0)54 306 1822 londonproject.com @thelondonprojectdubai

Images: Social/Provided