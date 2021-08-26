Here’s something you don’t see every day…

Bored of your usual desk space? Ready to start the weekend when it’s only Thursday lunchtime? Sounds like you need to check out McGettigan’s JLT’s new co-working space.

Claiming to be the ‘world’s first’ office in a pub, the makeshift room is ideal for catching up on emails and brainstorming new projects before breaking straight into after-work drinks without having to move.

The office has seating for up to four people plus a sound-insulated room so you can still take private calls without the risk of being caught ‘out of office’. A two-hour session will cost Dhs499, including a beer unit providing eight litres of beer. McGettigan’s food and beverage menu will be on-hand if you fancy a working lunch.

McGettigan’s hopes that the change of environment will increase productivity for people who are working from home. Pub desks are rising in popularity as people around the world find a new spaces to get work done, so the ‘office in a pub’ seemed like a natural progression for the Irish pub.

The office module was kitted out by Gemino Systems with a cutting edge workspace, perfect for taking Zoom calls while you browse the menu of pub grub. If things get rowdy in the main bar, you can close yourself off thanks to the fully-insulated glass walls.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs499. mcgettigans.com/the-office