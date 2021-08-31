Get fit for less…

Fitness motivation can be hard to come by sometimes, so if you’re looking for a boost to get you back on the workout wagon, here’s something that might help.

The Den DXB is offering new members the chance to trial the fitness centre, with seven days of free classes (worth Dhs420) for every first timer throughout September. Both classes must be used within a seven day period, but you’re welcome to try as many different classes as you like in that week.

Classes at The Den DXB aim to combine the perfect mix of strength, movement, and cardiovascular training. Members can choose between lifting classes, which are each split into lower body, upper body, and full body; or ‘power’ conditioning based sessions.

All classes are 60 minute sessions, and the exercises can be modified for any fitness level. There’s a maximum number of spots available to ensure they can maintain a safe and effective training experience.

Lifting classes take place across the week on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, while Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays are for ‘Power’ or ‘The Den Throwdown’ classes.

After your free trial, a range of membership packages are available. Single classes are Dhs100, or you can buy in bulk to save money – the more classes you buy the cheaper each one becomes. An eight-class pack is Dhs680, a 10-class package is Dhs785, or you can buy an unlimited one-week pass for Dhs420.

The Den DXB, Motor City, daily, 5.30am to 9pm, seven days free, September 1 to 30. Tel: (058) 532 9724. thedendxb.com