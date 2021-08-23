Sponsored: Missed it? Don’t miss out…

Recently, What’s On announced the return of popular wine-tasting event The Vine Trail. The event will be taking place at Phileas Fogg’s on Friday August 27, but tickets for this date sold out in no time.

Luckily, organisers The Tasting Class have added another date to their roster. So, if you missed out on tickets to the first one, you can now purchase tickets to the next event on Friday September 3. There are two sessions to choose from, either 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm.

Taking place in The Arena at Phileas Fogg’s, The Vine Trail offers more than 40 wines to try, poured by The Tasting Class’ team of expert sommeliers. Oenophiles can enjoy wines from around the world and learn about the origins and characteristics of each one at the same time.

Tickets to the four-hour Vine Trail event are priced at Dhs295, which includes a selection of sharing nibbles and 15 vouchers to be used as ‘wine currency’ for the day. Each voucher will give you a 75ml glass of wine (working out at a total of 1.5 bottles per person), while some of the more special wines will cost you two or three vouchers.

If you’d like to purchase additional vouchers once yours are gone, it’ll be Dhs100 for five more.

Pre-allocated seating will be arranged based on tickets within a single booking. So, if you and three of your friends want to be seated together, you’ll need to book four tickets all together.

If your love for all things wine is still not fully satiated, you can check out two other events bookending The Vine Trail: a blind tasting challenge on August 26 and an indoor Spanish picnic on August 28.

To find out more about the event, or to book your tickets, visit thevinetrail.thetastingclass.com.

The Vine Trail by The Tasting Class, Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Course, Friday September 3, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295. thevinetrail.thetastingclass.com