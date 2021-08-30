There are 1,000 up for grabs…

Dubai’s favourite homegrown burger gang, Pickl has some of the most lip-smacking burgers in town. And now, the restaurant has added some delicious milkshakes to its menu as a sweet treat to end your dining experience.

The four flavours you can pick from are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and salted caramel. But that’s not all, the shakes topped with Oreo, Lotus and chocolate blends. For good measure, the team can also whack on chocolate and strawberry sauce, whipped cream or peanut butter.

Want to get your hands on one of these shakes for free? All you need to do is visit any Pickl branch on Saturday, September 4 or Sunday, September 5 and you will get one for free after you pay for one meal. That’s it! No coupons or codes required!

The deal is only available for dine-in. You can find Pickl at Jumeirah Lake Towers, Motor City, Madinat Badr, An/Other, Time Out Market and Al Safa. On Saturday and Sunday, they are open from 11am to 1am (the following day).

If you missed out, don’t worry. The shakes are priced at just Dhs25 if you want to try it. For any additional sauces or blends, it’s an additional Dhs5.

Saturday plans this weekend: sorted!

Pickl, free shake on Sept 4 and 5 across all locations in Dubai on purchase of one meal, open daily Sat to Wed 11am to 1am (following day) and Thur and Fri 11am to 2am (following day). @eatpickl

Image: Pickl