Get back to nature…

From October 1, Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub will launch its fourth season, running until May 2022. Already renowned for its impressive glamping (glamorous camping) options, this year Hatta has introduced a new addition.

Hatta Caravan Park comprises of 11 luxury caravans, designed to accommodate up to two adults and three children. Complete with full bed, sofa bed, a television, kitchenette and free WiFi access, guests can enjoy bespoke break from Dhs1,350 per night.

Visitors can also enjoy camping under the stars at Hatta Wadi Hub, with a choice between 18 camping areas to pitch their own tents and 10 spots to setup their own caravans, priced from Dhs129 and Dhs299 respectively.

Hatta Dome Park was introduced back in April, with 15 luxury dome-shaped tents for up to two adults and two children. The tents come with a full range of amenities such as free wireless internet, a mini-fridge, television and more.

During their stay, guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activities, including e-bikes, Rovers – 4-wheel off-road electric scooters, zip lining, Hatta Drop In water slide, Cannon human slingshot and tube sliding down the hillside.

There’s also 32.6 kilometres of ability-graded hiking routes. The trails comprise of four colour-coded routes of various difficulty levels, for beginners through to experienced hikers and off-road runners, offering impeccable mountain and wadi views along the way.

The next phase of Hatta’s journey includes the development of Hatta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the local culture and creative community through a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture.

The development is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that aims to overhaul the emirate’s landscape, significantly increasing community, economic and recreational areas as well as nature reserves over the next 20 years.

For more information, head to visithatta.com

Images: Provided