It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that there’s a six-month carnival of world exposition going on in the emirate next door from October.

Dubai’s Expo 2020 AKA ‘The World’s Greatest Show’ is just a few weeks away and with details on dining, live entertainment, sporting activities and the pavilions themselves, strategically emerging in phases — the anticipation has gone from acoustic to electric, and the amp is still dialling up.

New heights

Earlier in the year Emirates announced that it would be giving away free Expo passes to all its passengers.

And now the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways has announced it will be joining suit —offering all of its guests “travelling into or via Abu Dhabi” between now and 31 March 2022 a complimentary ticket to Expo 2020.

Great news if you’ve got visitors coming — and if they ask what an Expo is ahead of time, just say ‘wait and see’, gently tapping your head. That’s what we’ve been doing.

Abu Dhabi airport is of course a super convenient access point for getting to Expo’s 60 spectacular live shows every day, and more than 200 distinctive dining destinations. It’s just 45 minutes away from the site and there’s no quarantine required for fully vaccinated passengers in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking abou the news, Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad said: “Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event and all that Abu Dhabi and the UAE has to offer”.

“Etihad is currently operating to 65 passenger destinations and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the world to showcase our home. Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination”.

You’ll be able to obtain your free pass after booking the tickets.

