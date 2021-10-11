10 of the best places to enjoy dinner and a show in Dubai

Swapping nightclubs for supper clubs…

As we begin to see a shift in the nightlife industry, dance floors are being swapped with dinner tables and loud music switched for live acts. If there’s one thing you can say about Dubai, is its endless determination to create something new in a time where it’s needed the most.

If you’re keen to check out a dinner and a show in Dubai, here are 10 of the best options.

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai offers a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. Fabulous singers, record-breaking athletes, stunning cabaret performances and new hand-balancing acts – they’re all part of F1 legend Flavio Briatore’s Billionaire Dubai. The entertainment is curated by Artistic Production Director, Montserrat (Montse) Moré who has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, daily 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

The Theater

The Theater Dubai offers ‘world-class entertainment unlike anything seen before, conceptualised by visionary music maestro, Guy Manoukian’. A team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists have been flown in to provide an unforgettable show, from a stage which runs through the audience. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes will accompany the entertainment.

The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 2am (first seating: 7.30pm, second seating: 10pm). Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar

This sultry spot is often championed by What’s On Dubai, and for good reason. The hidden gem in Palazzo Versace serves up a decent food menu that’s backed by some of the best live music you’ll hear in Dubai. Seasoned vocalist, Tracey Preston, is the latest powerhouse to take up a residency in the venue, blending the grittiness of gospel with sweet soul melodies and the rhythm of modern R&B. A minimum spend of Dhs250 per person on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends is required.

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Tuesday to Saturday, 9pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 556 8865. palazzoversace.ae

La Perle

One of Dubai’s most popular theatre shows, La Perle is found in the purpose-built venue in Al Habtoor City. The enchanting performance is not to be missed, with acrobatics, mind-blowing set design and a theatrical storyline. You can combine your ticket with dinner at one of five restaurants in the area. For Dhs294 you can get a gold seat ticket plus a meal at either Mexican restaurant Zoco, European eatery Babiole, Asian spot Summer Palace, open air terrace Le Patio or steakhouse City Grill.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Wednesday to Saturday, 6.30pm or 9.30pm, Dhs294. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Taikun

For something a little different, check out the ladies’ night at Taikun every Tuesday. At ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’, not only can you enjoy your free drinks but you’ll be treated to a live show with male dancers. Enjoy three house drinks and two courses for Dhs149 or five drinks and three courses for Dhs199. If that’s too much for a Tuesday night, Taikun also has a dinner and show package on Friday nights.

Takiun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Tuesdays, 7pm to late. Tel: (0)4 528 3780. taikundubai.com

La Casa Del Tango

With hopes of bringing Buenos Aeries to Dubai, professional tango dancer Enrique Macana opened La Casa Del Tago in DIFC. The high-energy show builds throughout the night with passionate dances, intense drumming sessions and impressive solo performances.

La Casa Del Tango Restaurant & Bar, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily 8am to 1am. @lacasadeltangodxb

STK

A new Sunday night dinner and a show experience is launching at STK in Rixos Premium JBR on October 17. Guests can enjoy live entertainment along with seven food and drink tickets for Dhs250 per person. The flexible approach allows you to use all of your tickets across a selection of bites and beverages.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sundays, 8pm to late, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 323 0061. togrp.com

Cue Dubai

Guests are invited to tuck into a memorable meal at Cue in Sheraton Grand Hotel from 8pm, before the venue transforms into a party atmosphere later in the evening. Expect a line-up of incredible entertainment from aerial performances to mesmerising fire shows. The team of world class performers have been hand picked to ensure you’ll be amazed from start to finish. Guests can relax and enjoy the show while sampling a selection of hand-crafted cocktails, or a variety of shisha flavours.

Cue Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)55 455 6106. @cuedubai

Antika Bar

For a Levantine experience check out DIFC’s theatrical restaurant, Antika Bar. The venue has a variety of different acts on stage throughout the week, including Jihad Mahfouz and Georges on a Friday night, and Wadih Ghosn and Farah Nakhoul on Saturdays.

Antika Bar, Podium Level, Tower 2 – Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Monday to Thursday & Saturday 5pm to 3am, Fridays 2pm to 3am, Sunday closed. Tel: (050) 735 9177. antikabar.ae

Weslodge Saloon

North American restaurant, Weslodge, sits 68 floors high in JW Marriott Marquis, and has partnered with entertainment company White Rabbit to create the new show. Taking place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8.30pm to 10.30pm, the show offers ‘an eclectic blend of live music, hypnotic dance and electrifying performance throughout the night’.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, every Monday to Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 560 1700. weslodge.ae

