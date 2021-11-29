Long weekend means free parking…

Last week the UAE confirmed public holidays for Golden Jubilee. Public and private sectors will enjoy days off for Commemoration Day and the UAE’s 50th National Day. The holiday will run from Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3.

In line with the well-established tradition of free parking over public holidays in Abu Dhabi, charges will not be collected at Mawaqif outdoor parking bays and from the Darb toll gates over the festive period.

مواعيد عمل خدماتنا خلال عطلة يوم الشهيد واليوم الوطني

علمًا بأنه يمكنكم الحصول على خدماتنا عبر موقعنا الإلكتروني https://t.co/2oM7KlL4gt أو مركز اتصال دعم الخدمات 800850 pic.twitter.com/AhZEgLNRJV — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) November 29, 2021

Parking

The ITC has now confirmed that the hiatus on parking fees will begin on the morning of Commemoration Day, Wednesday December 1, and will finish at 7.59am on the morning of Saturday, December 4.

Darb

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also being on the morning of Wednesday December 1, and finish on the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Customer Happiness Centres

Will not be available from Wednesday, December 1 until Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Public transport

Buses will run on their Friday service schedule between Wednesday, December 1 and Friday December 3, 2021.

Ferries will continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Images: Unsplash