Introducing Blue Seafood Asia…

When it comes to fine-dining restaurants in Dubai, the cosmopolitan district of DIFC is a place for those who want to see and be seen. With Amazonico pioneering Latin American cuisine, Zuma a firm-favourite for contemporary Japanese dining, and many more, there’s a new player in town offering something completely different.

Here’s an exclusive first look at the venue…

3 of 12

Blue Seafood Asia is the chic new Asian seafood restaurant that has just opened in the upmarket Waldorf Astoria DIFC hotel, offering a casual yet elegant way of dining. It was inspired by ‘the lively fish markets, upbeat vibes and sensational cooking techniques of seaside Asia’, so you can look forward to an authentic experience.

You might also like Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Spread out over a 7,000 sq. ft space, Blue Seafood Asia boasts a casual dining and lounge area and terrace with fantastic views of the DIFC skyline. As it’s a seafood restaurant, the interior takes inspiration from the Asian ocean, decked out in nautical blues set off against beach wood, with a cool Asian mural framing the open kitchen.

The menu, which took influence from China, Japan and Singapore, Thailand, India and Sri Lanka, has been devised by Chef Andrei Voitovici. You can pick your favourite seafood from the raw and oyster bar station which displays sushi, nigiri and sashimi platters. Appetizers include pan-fried crab cake coated with mango, kiwi and papaya sauce dressing or a tangy prawn nori tempura glazed in Thai mayonnaise.

Specialities include tom yum & Dumplings, blue crab platter and mussels pot. For rice and noodle lovers, try the egg-infused pad Thai noodles, prepared from the noodle-pulling station, coated with mixed vegetables, fiery chilli paste and crunchy peanuts, or there’s a mixed mushroom stir-fry.

Make sure to leave room for dessert, with picture-perfect dishes such as Matcha Coco Cloud dessert drenched in sour lime zest and ripe mango or a cheesecake drenched in lychee, chestnut and mood-boosting rose petals. The bar will serve up all of your favourite tipples, from wines, beers and spirits to eye-catching cocktails.

Blue Seafood Asia, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, open Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. @blueseafoodasia

Images: Provided